GCP Student Living Plc - Total Voting Rights

GCP Student Living plc (the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the provisions of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market that the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company, as at 31 July 2017, were as follows:
|Class of share
|Total number of shares in circulation
|Number of voting rights attached to each share
|Total number of voting rights of shares in circulation
|Number of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued)
|Total number of shares in issue
|Ordinary 1p shares
|385,064,556
|1
|385,064,556
|0
|385,064,556
The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in GCP Student Living plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
1 August 2017
For further information, please contact:
|Gravis Capital Partners LLP
|+44 20 3405 8500
|Tom Ward
|tom.ward@gcpuk.com
|Nick Barker
|nick.barker@gcpuk.com
|Dion Di Miceli
|dion.dimiceli@gcpuk.com
|Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
|+44 20 77107600
|Neil Winward
|neil.winward@stifel.com
|Mark Young
|mark.young@stifel.com
|Tom Yeadon
|tom.yeadon@stifel.com
|Buchanan
|+44 20 74665000
|Charles Ryland
|charlesr@buchanan.uk.com
|Vicky Watkins
|victoriaw@buchanan.uk.com
AboutGCP Student Living plc
The Company was the first student accommodation REIT in the UK, investing in modern, purpose-built, private student residential accommodation and teaching facilities. Its investments are located primarily in and around London where the Investment Manager believes the Company is likely to benefit from supply and demand imbalances for student residential accommodation.
GCP Student Living's property portfolio comprises nine assets with c.3,450 beds which are either currently fully operational or expected to complete construction / refurbishment over the next two academic years. At 30 June 2017, its property portfolio was valued at £634.6 million.
The Company's standing properties are mainly occupied by international students and offer high specification facilities and hotel-level concierge type services which the Investment Manager believes are attractive to overseas students.