

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harris Corp. (HRS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $183 million, or $1.49 per share. This was higher than $163 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $1.54 billion. This was up from $1.53 billion last year.



Harris Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $183 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.49 vs. $1.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.85 - $6.05



