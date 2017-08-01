Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Reports Q2-2017 Results; On-Track to Meet Full Year Guidance

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

ENDEAVOUR REPORTS Q2-2017 RESULTS; ON-TRACK TO MEET FULL YEAR GUIDANCE





View News Release in PDF Format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2124584/810728.pdf)

View Presentation in PDF Format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2124584/810775.pdf)

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIALHighlights

Production of 152koz in Q2 and 311koz for H1, on track to meet FY-2017 guidance of 600-640koz

AISC of $897/oz in Q2 and $901/oz for H1, on track to meet FY-2017 guidance of $860-905/oz with costs expected to continue to trend lower in H2

Stronger focus on exploration as expenditures increased from Â $12m in H1-2016 to $28m in H1-2017

Free Cash Flow Before Growth Projects (and before interest, WC, tax and financing cost) of $65m in H1-2017, up 8% over H1-2016 despite greater exploration expenditures; on track to meet FY-2017 guidance of $125m

Adusted EBITDA of $111m in H1-2017, up 10% over H1-2016 Â

Net Debt increased to $183m from $62m at the end of Q1-2017 due to HoundÃ© construction spend

Well positioned to fund growth with $215m in available sources of financing and liquidity at quarter-end, compared to only $83m remaining to spend on the HoundÃ© construction

Adjusted EPS of $0.11 for Q2, totaling $0.23 for H1-2017

Project Highlights

HoundÃ© construction remains on-time and on-budget; first gold pour expected in Q4-2017

Optimization Study and investment decision for the Ity CIL Project expected in September; plant capacity increase from 3 Mtpa to 4 Mtpa under consideration following 1.5Moz increase in Indicated Resources

George Town, August 1, 2017 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, with highlights provided in the table below.

Table 1: Key Operational and Financial Highlights

Â QUARTER ENDED1 Â SIX MONTHS ENDED Jun. 30,

2017 Mar. 31,

2017 Jun. 30,

2016 Â Jun. 30,

2017 Jun. 30,

2016 Q2-17

Â vs. Q2-16 Gold Production, oz Â 152,283 Â 158,640 Â 138,487 Â Â 310,923 Â 261,876 +19% Realized Gold Price, $/oz 1,219 1,190 1,257 Â 1,204 1,225 (2%) AISC, $/oz Â 897 Â 905 Â 901 Â Â 901 Â 896 +1% All-in Sustaining Margin, $/oz 321 285 356 Â 303 330 (8%) All-in Sustaining Margin, $m 49 46 45 Â 95 82 +16% Free Cash Flow Before Growth Projects2, $m Â 33 Â 32 Â 29 Â 65 Â 61 +8% Adjusted EBITDA, $m 64 Â 47 Â 56 Â Â 111 Â 101 +10% Net Debt At Period End, $m Â (183) Â (62) Â (26) Â Â (183) Â (26) na Earnings From Mine Operations, $m 38 27 44 Â 65 71 (8%) Basic Net Earnings (Loss), $/share Â 0.14 Â (0.08) Â (0.27) Â Â 0.06 Â (0.25) na Adjusted Net Earnings, $/share Â 0.11 Â 0.12 Â 0.27 Â Â 0.23 Â 0.39 (41%)

Reference MD&A for complete for more details.

1)Â Â All figures exclude discontinued Youga operation

2)Â Â Free Cash Flow before Growth Projects stated before WC, tax & financing costs, HoundÃ© and Karma

SÃ©bastien de Montessus, President & CEO, stated:Â "The momentum we injected into our business in 2016 has carried over into the first half of 2017 and is reflected in our results across our portfolio. Our team continues to make steady progress against the four strategic pillars we outlined last year and we are on track to meet the full year guidance.

On the operational front, our key priorities include the continued focus on cost optimization, efficient procurement and improved synergies across the organization while continuing to operate to the highest safety standards. On the development front, our HoundÃ© project remains on-time and on-budget with first gold pour still on track for the fourth quarter of 2017. At Ity, we are finalising an optimization study to take advantage of the increased resource base, which should support a material increase to the plant size. Across our portfolio, we are also continuing to see the benefits of our reinvigorated exploration program which has begun to increase resources and confirmed new discoveries in support of our five-year strategic plan and targets.

Our focus on active portfolio management resulted in the acquisition of Avnel Mining, which added the Kalana Gold project in Mali to our project development pipeline. Kalana is another high-quality project with exploration upside that fits our strategic portfolio criteria and strengthens our construction pipeline beyond the completion of the HoundÃ© and Ity CIL projects.

2017 is an important transition year for Endeavour and we look forward to the remainder of the year as we advance projects and other strategic initiatives in pursuit of our longer term goal of becoming a leading African gold producer."

PRODUCTION & AISC ON TRACK TO MEET FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Group production totaled 152koz in Q2-2017 and 311koz for H1-2017, on track to meet full year guidance of 600-640koz. The Group's production in Q2-2017 decreased by 7koz (-4%) compared to Q1-2017, in line with projections, mainly due to an 8koz decrease at Karma following its over-performance in Q1-2017. The Group's production from continuing operations in H1-2017 increased by 49koz (+19%) compared to H1-2016, mainly due to the addition of Karma and asset optimization work done at Tabakoto and Nzema which offset the decreased Ity production, while Agbaou production remained fairly flat.

Â

Group AISC amounted to $897/oz in Q2 and $901/oz for H1, on track to meet FY-2017 guidance of $860-905/oz with costs expected to continue to trend lower throughout the year as a result of increased production from Karma and Nzema, better grades at Ity. The Group's AISC in Q2-2017 decreased slightly compared to Q1-2017, as reductions at Agbaou and Ity offset increases at Tabakoto and Nzema. The Group's AISC for H1-2017 remained fairly flat over H1-2016 despite a $14/oz increase in sustaining exploration, in line with Endeavour's reinvigorated exploration strategy.





Table 2: Group Production, koz

(All amounts in koz, on a 100% basis) QUARTER ENDED Â SIX MONTHS ENDED Â 2017Â FULL-YEAR

GUIDANCE Jun. 30,

2017 Mar. 31,

2017 Jun. 30,

2016 Â Jun. 30,

2017 Jun. 30,

2016 Â Agbaou 45 42 46 Â 87 89 Â 175 - 180 Tabakoto 41 43 39 Â 84 78 Â 150 - 160 Nzema 27 26 20 Â 53 40 Â 100 - 110 Ity 14 16 21 Â 30 43 Â 75 - 80 Karma 24 32 12 Â 56 12 Â 100 - 110 PRODUCTION FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 152 159 138 Â 311 262 Â 600 - 640 Â Youga (divested in March 2016) - - - Â - 8 Â Â Â Â TOTAL PRODUCTION 152 159 138 Â 311 270 Â 600 - 640

Table 3: Group All-In Sustaining Costs, US$/oz

(All amounts in US$/oz) QUARTER ENDED Â SIX MONTHS ENDED Â 2017Â FULL-YEAR



GUIDANCE Jun. 30,

2017 Mar. 31,

2017 Jun. 30,

2016 Â Jun. 30,

2017 Jun. 30,

2016 Â Agbaou 606 660 525 Â 631 525 Â 660 - 700 Tabakoto 1,054 975 1,061 Â 1,013 1,066 Â 950 - 990 Nzema 985 951 1,266 Â 967 1,212 Â 895 - 940 Ity 780 879 775 Â 838 742 Â 740 - 780 Karma 755 748 - Â 751 - Â 750 - 800 MINE-LEVEL AISC 832 840 845 Â 836 842 Â 800 - 850 Â CorporateÂ G&A 42 37 44 Â 39 41 Â 37 - 34 Â Sustaining Exploration 23 29 12 Â 26 12 Â 23 - 22 GROUP AISC 897 905 901 Â 901 896 Â 860 - 905

Â AGBAOU MINE

Q2 vs Q1-2017Â Insights

Production increased 8% due to more tonnes processed and better grades which offset the slightly lower recovery rate. Mining activity has increased due to improved equipment availability. Mill throughput continues to perform well, slightly up over Q1, and achieving an annualized throughput of 2.75 million tonnes with an oxide to transitional/fresh ore blend of 21% for H1-2017. Head grade up 7% as the mining sequence moved from a lower grade oxide ore area to a higher grade transitional ore area. Recovery rates slightly decreased due to processing more transitional and fresh ore in Q2.

Â

All-in sustaining decreased by 8% due to higher grades, a lower strip ratio and lower sustaining costs. The mining unit costs decreased due to improved equipment availability which led to higher volumes mined. Processing unit costs increased due to the increase in harder, fresh, ore put through the plant resulting in increased mill power, higher reagent consumption, higher general wear and tear on crushing and grinding equipment, and other maintenance costs. Lower sustaining capital costs associated to timing on capital expenditures



Â H1-2017Â vs H1-2016 Insights

While production remained fairly flat, AISC increased as Agbaou moved from processing only soft ore in H1-2016 to processing 21% hard ore in H1-2017, as shown in Table 6

Table 4: Agbaou Performance Indicators

For The Quarter Ended Q2-2017 Q1-2017 Q2-2016 Tonnes ore mined, kt 709 624 656 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 8.81 9.19 8.02 Tonnes milled, kt 693 683 743 Grade, g/t 2.23 2.09 2.15 Recovery rate, % 94% 95% 97% PRODUCTION, KOZ 45 42 46 Cash Cost/oz 528 549 436 AISC/OZ 606 660 525

Table 5: Agbaou Half Year Performance Indicators

For The Half Year Ended H1-2017 H1-2016 Tonnes ore mined, kt 1,333 1,474 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 8.98 7.13 Tonnes milled, kt Â 1,376 Â 1,397 Grade, g/t 2.16 2.20 Recovery rate, % 94% 98% PRODUCTION, KOZ 87 89 Cash Cost/oz 538 429 AISC/OZ 631 525

Table 6: Fresh Ore Break-down and Cost Impact

For The Quarter Ended H1-2017 H1-2016 Impact on throughput Â Â % of hard ore processed 21% 0 Tonnes milled, kt 1,376 1,397 Annualized throughput, Mt 2.75 2.79 Impact on unit costs Â Â Mining costs, $/t moved 2.42 2.11 Tonnes milled, $/t 7.25 6.51

Â H2-2017 Outlook

Agbaou remains on track to meet the FY-2017 guidance of 175,000-180,000 ounces at an AISC of $660-700/oz.

Production is expected to slightly increase in H2-2017 as higher hard ore grade is expected to compensate for lower mill throughput and recoveries as the mine continues to progress toward a 50% oxide to fresh/transitional ore blend.

AISC are expected to remain within the guided range as sustaining capital spending is expected to increase with greater waste capitalisation in H1-2017.

Â TABAKOTO MINE

Â Q2 vs Q1-2017Â Insights

Production decreased in Q2-2017 mainly due to reduced open pit and underground volumes which was offset by the use of stockpiles. Open pit production decreased due to lower activity level at Kofi C which was partially offset by the ramping up of activities at the lower grade Kofi B deposit. Underground production decreased, despite higher grades mined at both Segala and Tabakoto underground, to due to less tonnage mined and increased development, which is expected to give access to higher grade ore zones in H2-12017. Processing activities continued to perform well, maintaining stable throughput and recovery with the contribution from stockpiled ore processed.

Â

All-in sustaining costs increased, mainly due to increased sustaining capital spend. Open pit mining unit costs increased due to increased waste mined at Kofi B and reduced volumes mined at Kofi C as it approaches the end of its mine life. Underground mining unit costs increased due increased development which impacted volumes mined. G&A unit costs decreased 17% in comparison to Q1 due to a focus on cost reduction programs and timing of expenditures. Sustaining capital increased mainly as a result of increased underground development meters.



Â Â H1-2017Â vs H1-2016 Insights

Production increased mainly as a result of higher grades at the Kofi C deposit, as well as the inclusion of the Kofi B pit.

AISC decreased due to the benefit of higher production and lower G&A costs which offset higher mining costs.



Table 7: Tabakoto Performance Indicators

For The Quarter Ended Q2-2017 Q1-2017 Q2-2016 OP tonnes ore mined, kt 157 217 147 OP strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 8.87 7.70 10.51 UG tonnes ore mined, kt 184 236 220 Tonnes milled, kt 407 405 399 Grade, g/t 3.32 3.50 3.31 Recovery rate, % 94% 94% 95% PRODUCTION, KOZ 41 43 39 Cash cost/oz 802 771 829 AISC/OZ 1,054 975 1,061

Table 8: Tabakoto Half Year Performance Indicators

For The Half Year Ended H1-2017 H1-2016 OP tonnes ore mined, kt Â 374 Â 294 OP strip ratio (incl. waste cap) Â 8.19 Â 12.39 UG tonnes ore mined, kt Â 420 Â 453 Tonnes milled, kt Â 812 Â 805 Grade, g/t 3.41 3.20 Recovery rate, % 94% 94% PRODUCTION, KOZ Â 84 Â 78 Cash Cost/oz 786 818 AISC/OZ 1,013 1,066

Â Â H2-2017 Outlook

Tabakoto is on track to meet its FY-2017 production guidance of 150,000 - 160,000 ounces and the top end of its AISC guidance of $950-990/oz.

Ongoing cost saving and optimisation programs are underway which include overhead reduction, centralizing procurement, fleet replacement, and improvement of equipment availability and mining efficiency.

Production is expected to be lower in the second half of the year with the end of Kofi C mining and the full transition to Kofi B and Takakoto North.

Â ITY MINE

Â Q2 vs Q1-2017Â Insights

Production decreased due to the recovery rate decline and less stacked tonnage which was partially offset by better grades. Mining activities increased over the previous quarter due to higher equipment availability, resulting in a 14% increase in ore tonnes mined. Stacking activities decreased by 9% due to unexpectedly high rainfall in June which caused stoppages as the wet and sticky ore was processed. Grade increased due to changes in the mine sequence. Recovery rates returned to a normalized rate due to ore characteristics which led to a longer leach cycle.Â Â

Â

All-in sustaining costs decreased due to changes in inventory adjustments which offset higher mining costs. Â Mining unit costs increased due to improved grade control efforts, as well as higher fuel consumption as increased haul road maintenance was needed due to the rain. Processing costs per tonne have increased due to the lower stacking volumes.



Â H1-2017Â vs H1-2016 Insights

Production decreased as mining shifted to lower grade deposits, stacking activities were impacted by wet and sticky ore, and recovery rates returning to normalized levels.

While mining and processing costs per tonne decreased, the AISC increased as fixed costs were allocated over reduced production.



Table 9: Ity Performance Indicators

For The Quarter Ended Q2-2017 Q1-2017 Q2-2016 Tonnes ore mined, kt 374 329 383 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 4.32 4.44 6.31 Tonnes stacked, kt 243 267 303 Grade, g/t 2.15 1.90 2.10 Recovery rate, % 84% 98% 101% PRODUCTION, KOZ 14 16 21 Cash cost/oz 625 750 602 AISC/OZ 780 879 775

Table 10: Ity Half Year Performance Indicators

For The Half Year Ended H1-2017 H1-2016 Tonnes ore mined, kt Â 703 Â 670 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) Â 4.37 Â 4.50 Tonnes stacked, kt Â 510 Â 607 Grade, g/t Â 2.02 Â 2.30 Recovery rate, % 91% 95% PRODUCTION, KOZ Â 30 Â 43 Cash cost/oz 697 606 AISC/OZ 838 742

Â H2-2017 Outlook

Ity's production and cost profile is expected to improve over the remainder of 2017 as the grade profile increases.

FY-2017 guidance remains unchanged with 75,000 - 80,000 ounces production expected at an AISC of $740-780/oz.

Â CIL Project

On July 27, 2017, Endeavour announced that Indicated Resource has increased by 1.0 million ounces since the beginning of the year, to reach 3.8 million ounces. This marks a 1.5 million ounce increase in the Indicated Resource base since the publication of the November 2016 Feasibility Study ("FS"), representing a 65% increase.

A formal investment decision and an updated reserve estimate is expected to be published in September as part of an Optimization Study ("OS") which is expected to be based on a circa 4.0Mtpa gravity circuit/Carbon-In-Leach ("CIL") plant, an increase from the previously contemplated 3.0Mtpa plant, to better capture the value created from recent exploration success.

Â NZEMA MINE

Â Q2 vs Q1-2017 Insights

Production increased due to improved recovery rates and higher grades, which compensated for lower throughput. Mining activities were intentionally slowed in Q2 to match the processing plant requirement and optimize working capital associated with stockpiles. The completion of the Adamus push-back improved the grade by 19%. Quality control processes regarding purchased ore established in the first quarter led to higher purchased ore grades and an increase in total ore purchased, as well as an improvement in recovery rates. Total mill throughput decreased by 7% in comparison to the previous quarter due to the increased proportion of fresh ore processed.

Â

All-in sustaining costs increased due to a decrease in the quantity of gold sold and increased s sustaining capital spend. Mining unit costs were higher due to a decrease in material mined, longer haul distances, higher drill and blast activity, and grade control. Processing unit costs increased by 3% due to lower throughput and increases in water treatment cost in the second quarter. Sustaining capital increased due to work on the tailings storage facility lift.



Â H1-2017Â vs H1-2016 Insights

Production significantly increased and AISC significantly decreased as the mine is benefiting from higher grade ore following the cutback and from high quality purchased ore.

Table 11: Nzema Performance Indicators

For The Quarter Ended Q2-2017 Q1-2017 Q2-2016 Tonnes ore mined, kt 352 396 213 Mined ore grade, g/t 2.24 1.89 1.58 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 3.01 5.81 7.69 Purchased ore milled, kt 82 78 112 Purchased ore grade, g/t 3.20 3.04 2.97 Total Tonnes milled, kt 362 391 450 Grade, g/t 2.46 2.36 1.63 Recovery rate, % 92% 88% 85% PRODUCTION, KOZ 27 26 20 Cash cost/oz 838 834 1,174 AISC/OZ 985 951 1,266

Table 12: Nzema Half Year Performance Indicators

For The Half Year Ended H1-2017 H1-2016 Tonnes ore mined, kt Â 748 Â 490 Mined ore grade, g/t 2.21 1.35 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 4.49 6.27 Purchased ore milled, kt 160 191 Purchased ore grade, g/t Â 3.12 3.02 Total Tonnes milled, kt Â 753 Â 909 Grade, g/t 2.41 1.58 Recovery rate, % 90% 86% PRODUCTION, KOZ 53 40 Cash cost/oz 836 1,134 AISC/OZ 967 1,212

Â H2-2017 Outlook

Nzema remains on track for the FY-2017 guidance of 100,000 - 110,000 ounces of production at an AISC of $895-940/oz.

AISC are expected to continue to decline throughout the year with the grade profile continuing to improve.

Â KARMA MINE

Â Q2 vs Q1-2017Â Insights

Karma production decreased due to less tonnage stacked and lower recovery rates, Â partially offset by higher stacked grades. Mining activity (waste + ore mined) decreased due to the lower strip ratio of tonnes mined in the GG2 pit.Â Stacking decreased due to the introduction of harder transitional ore onto the heap, which also reduced recovery by 5% due to the slow percolation of the ore.

Â

All-in sustaining costs remained stable as a lower strip ratio was offset by a higher unit cost, as well as inventory adjustments. Mining costs per tonne increased 7% due to less volume mined as well and increased blasting activity as the GG2 pit moves into transitional ore. Processing costs per tonne increased by 31% due to increased cyanide and cement consumption associated with the transitional ore, as well as higher soft rock crusher maintenance costs.



Â H1-2017Â vs H1-2016 Insights

Karma had its first gold pour in Q2-2016. Its H1-2016 financial data is not presented for the pre-commercial production period up to October 1, 2016.

Table 13: Karma Performance Indicators*

For The Quarter Ended Q2-2017 Q1-2017 Q1-2016 Tonnes ore mined, kt 1,035 1,050 1,690 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 2.49 3.14 2.79 Tonnes stacked, kt 852 954 356 Grade, g/t 1.24 1.07 1.18 Recovery rate, % 83% 87% 90% PRODUCTION, KOZ 24 32 12 Cash cost/oz 657 661 - AISC/OZ 755 748 -

Table 14: Karma Half-Year Performance Indicators*

For The Haf Year Ended H1-2017 H1-2016 Tonnes ore mined, kt 2,085 1,690 Strip ratio (incl. waste cap) 2.82 2.79 Total Tonnes milled, kt Â 1,806 356 Grade, g/t Â 1.15 1.18 Recovery rate, % 85% 90% PRODUCTION, KOZ Â 56 12 Cash cost/oz 659 - AISC/OZ 751 -

*AISC for the pre-commerical period before October 1, 2016, not available

Â Optimization ProjectÂ Insights

Plant optimization work is progressing well and is expected to lift stacking capacity in H2-2017 as both the dry and wet plant are expected to be commissioned in Q3-2017.

Â 2017 Outlook

FY-2017 guidance remains unchanged with 100,000 - 110,000 ounces planned at an AISC of $750-800/oz.

The higher-grade Rambo ore feed will compliment that of the GG2 pit, which is expected to however cause lower recovery rates due to its higher transitional and fresh ore content.

Stacking capacity is expected to increase in the second half of the year following the completion of the plant optimisation project, which is progressing on-time.

Sustaining capital is expected to increase later in the year due to stripping activities related to the Rambo and GG2 pits.





Â HOUNDÃ‰ CONSTRUCTION REMAINS ON-TIME AND ON-BUDGET

Â Construction Achievements To-Date

Construction is progressing on-time with 90% of the total project complete, with the first gold pour expected in the fourth quarter of 2017.

100% of capital has already been committed to date, reducing cost over-run risk.

$198 million has been incurred on the project to date, with the remaining cash outlay spend amounting to $83 million, as shown in the table below.

Table 15: Remaining capital spend, in $m UPFRONT PROJECT CAPITAL 328 Cash outlay to date (198) Mining fleet equipment financing (47) CASH OUTLAY REMAINING ~83

5 million man-hours worked without a lost time injury.

The 38km long, 90 kilovolt overhead power line construction is 99% complete, and the system has been commissioned. Power from the national grid is scheduled for August 2017.

Open pit pre-strip mining at the main Vindaloo open pit, adjacent to the processing facility, commenced in late December 2016.





SAG and ball mill foundation concrete is complete, as well as the TSF (Cell 1) earthworks and rubber lining have been completed.

The high speed power station is 87% complete with all 16 gensets delivered and installed.

The two million liter diesel fuel farm installation has been completed.

The construction of the water harvest dam, including decant tower, is complete, with water already being pumped to the water storage dam.

Construction of the 300-person permanent accommodation village is approaching completion with only minor works to finish.

Over 2,000 personnel including contractors are currently employed on-site, more than 94% of which are Burkinabe.

The land compensation and relocation process has been successfully completed. The resettlement site opening ceremony took place on July 29, 2017.

EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES

In line with Endeavour's strategic exploration focus, the exploration program increased from $12 million in H1-2016 to $28 million in H1-2017, with $40 million budgeted for the year.

In H1-2017, the near-mine exploration expenditures were mainly focused on Ity and Tabakoto, in line with guidance.

In addition, greenfield exploration efforts were also conduction on the 80km Greater Ity trend, Liguidi, and other regional exploration properties.

Â Agbaou



Exploration progressed well in H1-2017, with a total of approximately 26,000 meters drilled out of the 45,000 meters planned for the year.

The drill program is focused on the MPN extension, Agbaou south, Niafouta, Beta extension targets, as well as on other exploration targets located within 20km from the processing plant.

A dedicated deeper drilling program will be initiated in H2-2017 targeting Agbaou's at-depth potential.

An update to the Reserves and Resources estimate will be made following the completion of the program in H2-2017.

Â

Table 16: Exploration Expenditure

(Includes expensed, sustaining and non-sustaining)

AREAS OF FOCUSÂ H1-2017 FY-2017 GUIDANCE Â Agbaou 3.1 7.0 Â Tabakoto 5.2 9.0 Â Nzema - - Â Ity 5.9 10.0 Â Karma 1.7 4.0 Â HoundÃ© 3.0 5.0 Â Other Greenfield 9.2 5.0 Total 28.0 40.0

Â Tabakoto



As Tabakoto operations are characterized by a short-term mine life, a $9 million exploration program totaling approximately 86,000 meters of drilling on Tabakoto and Kofi properties has been planned for 2017, of which 48,000 meters were drilled in H1-2017.

During H1-2017, Tabakoto open pit program focused mainly on drilling the Kreko and Fougala West targets, for which a maiden Resource is expected during H2-2017, and on testing all identified exploration targets supported by the ongoing auger program.

During H1-2017, underground drilling focused on testing the eastern side extensions at Segala and the north-east extensions at Tabakoto, with encouraging preliminary results received.

In Q2-2017 Endeavour acquired the Bluebird properties, located immediately to the north and adjacent to Endeavour's Kofi exploration license in Mali, for $5.2 million. This acquisition allows Endeavour to consolidate its greenfield exploration portfolio on trend with some of the targets in the northern part of the Kofi exploration tenement, where positive gold in soil and auger anomalies were recently discovered. These tenements, located between Tabakoto / Loulo and Sadiola are considered an underexplored area of the prolific Senegalo-Malian shear corridor. As it is located 80km to the north of the Tabakoto processing facility, it would be considered as a standalone project should exploration be successful.

Â Ity



For 2017, a $10 million exploration program totaling approximately 52,500 meters has been planned for the greater Ity area, of which roughly 42,000 meters was completed in H1-2017.

In H1-2017 drilling focused on Bakatouo, Mont Ity Flat area, Daapleu, and Colline Sud. Positive results were achieved as the Indicated Resource grew by 1.0 million ounces since the beginning of the year, to reach 3.8 million ounces (as announced on July 27, 2017).

The Le Plaque discovery was announced and a maiden Inferred Resource is expected by year end.

A regional auger campaign is underway and drilling was initiated at Yacetouo, Vavoua, Daapleu southwest, Bakatouo northeast, and on the Toulepleu exploration license to the southwest of the Ity area.

Â Karma



In 2017 a $4 million exploration program totaling approximately 38,000 meters has been planned of which approximately 28,000 meters was completed in H1-2017.

During H1-2017, drilling focused on testing the extensions of the Rambo, Goulagou and North Kao deposits, as well as the Yabonsgo target (6,800 meters drilling completed, waiting on results).

A maiden Resource is expected to be reached during H2-2017 with the aim of further extending the mine life.

Â HoundÃ©



Following a two year period of no exploration drilling, activities resumed in 2017 with a $5 million program.

During H1-2017 a total of 6,400 meters diamond drilling, 2,700 meters of reverse circulation drilling and 48,300 meters of air-coreÂ drilling were conducted on: Bouere with the aim of increased the current resource. Kari Pump/Sia/Sianikoui (higher grade exploration targets) which resulted in positive initial results. Grand Espoir, Bombi, Koho, Kari Fault, which initial exploration works.

Work performed also included advanced soil geochemistry, ground geophysics on selected targets, regolith and geological mapping.

H2-2017 activity will concentrate on the most promising exploration targets identified during the initial campaign.

NET FREE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Gold sales totaled 315koz in H1-2017, up from 248koz in the same period in 2016, mainly due to the addition of the Karma mine, as well as an increase in production at Nzema and Tabakoto

The realized gold price in H1-2017 was $1,204/oz (net of the impact of the Karma stream) compared to $1,225/oz in the same period in 2016

The All-in Sustaining Margin in H1-2017 increased by 16% over H1-2016 to $95 million

Free cash flow (before working capital, tax, finance cost, and growth projects) increased by $4 million in H1-2017 to $65 million, compared to H1-2016, despite significantly increasing total exploration expenditures.

Net free cash flow from current operations increased by $8 million in H1-2017 to $23 million as greater taxes payments at Tabakoto and Ity were offset by lower working capital variance and interest paid

Growth projects capex of $127 million incurred in H1-2017 consists of $109 million for the HoundÃ© construction, $16 million for the Karma optimization, and $2 million for the Ity CIL project.

Acquisition of mining interests of $59 million incurred in H1-2017 consists of $54 million for the purchase of an additional 25% stake in the Ity mine and $5 million for the acquisition of Malian Bluebird exploration tenements

Net cash outflow in H1-2017 was $39 million as growth project capital and acquisitions were partly offset by cash flow from operations, a $52 private placement from La Mancha and debt drawdowns of $78 million.

Â

Table 17: Simplified Cash Flow Statement

Â SIX MONTHS ENDED (in US$ million) JUN 30, 2017 Â JUN 30, 2016 GOLD SOLD, koz Â 315 Â Â 248 Gold Price, $/oz 1,204 Â 1,225 REVENUE Â 379 Â Â 304 Total cash costs (219) Â (173) Royalties (20) Â (14) Corporate costs (12) Â (10) Sustaining capex (25) Â Â (23) Sustaining exploration (8) Â (3) ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS ("AISC") 283 Â 222 ALL-IN SUSTAINING MARGIN 95 Â 82 Less: Non-sustaining capital Â (14) Â (15) Less: Non-sustaining exploration Â (16) Â (7) FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH PROJECTS

(and before interest, working capital, tax & financing costs) 65 Â 61 Working capital (23) Â (25) Taxes paid Â (11) Â (9) Interest paid Â (5) Â (7) Cash settlements on hedge programs and gold collar premiums Â (4) Â (4) NET FREE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS 23 Â 15 Growth projects Â (127) Â (17) Exploration expense Â (4) Â (2) Other (foreign exchange gains/losses and other) 2 Â (1) Cash received from Youga mineral property interest - Â 22 Operating cash flow from Youga discontinued operation Â -Â Â Â 1 Cash paid on settlement of share appreciation rights, DSUs and PSUs (1) Â Â (1)Â Bridge loan advanced to True Gold Â -Â Â Â (15) True Gold cash acquired, less acquisition COC payments Â -Â Â Â 10 Acquisition and restructuring costs (2) Â Â (18) Acquisition of mining interests (59) Â - Net equity proceeds Â 52 Â Â 73 Proceeds (repayment) of long-term debt Â 78 Â Â (43) CASH INFLOW (OUTFLOW) FOR THE PERIOD (39) Â 24

Notes: Youga has been deconsolidated from the Net Free Cash Flow From Operations.Â Additional notes available in Endeavour's MD&A filed on Sedar.

BALANCE SHEET AND FINANCING & LIQUIDITY SOURCES

As expected, the Net Debt position increased from $26 million as at the end of December, to $183 million as at the end of June, 2017, mainly due to $127 million spent on growth project, $39 million added from HoundÃ© financing agreement, and $59 million of acquisitions made which were partially offset by the $52 private placement from La Mancha Holding S.A.R.L..

Endeavour remains well positioned to fund growth with $215 million as at June 30, 2017, which includes its $85 million cash position and $130 million undrawn on the Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF"), in addition to its strong cash flow generation.

Endeavour is currently re-negotiating its existing $350 million RCF and received credit-approved commitments, indicating potential to upsize the facility to above $500 million from top-tier mining banks received, subject to legal documentation. This negotiation is expected to improve the current terms, reflecting the improved credit story, and would provide a very high margin of maneuver to fund Endeavour's upcoming growth projects.

Â

Table 18: Net Debt Position, in US$m

(in US$ million) JUN. 30,

2017 MAR. 31,

2017 DEC. 31,

2016 Cash 85 87 124 Less: Equipment finance lease (8) (9) (10) Less: HoundÃ© financing agreement (39) - - Less: Drawn portion of $350 million RCF (220) (140) (140) NET DEBT POSITION (183) (62) (26) NET DEBT / ADJUSTED EBITDA (LTM) RATIO 0.75 0.27 0.11

ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS

Net earnings of $15 million were realized in H1-2017 compared to a loss of $8 million in H1-2016.

In H1-2017, total adjustments of $16 million were made, mainly related to unrealized loss on financial instruments, stock-based compensation, acquisition and restructuring costs, non-cash inventory adjustments, and deferred income tax expense.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders amounted to $22 million in H1-2017, representing an adjusted net earnings per share of $0.23.Â

Table 19:Â Net Earnings and Adjusted Earnings

Â Three months ended SIX MONTHS ENDED ($ in millions except per share amounts) JUN. 30,

2017 MAR 31,

2017 JUN. 30,

2016 Â Jun. 30,

2017 Jun. 30,

2016 TOTAL NET EARNINGS (LOSS) 17 (2) (15) Â 15 (8) Less adjustments (see MD&A non-GAAP section) 2 18 42 Â 16 47 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 15 16 26 Â 31 39 Less portion attributable to non-controlling interests 4 5 6 Â 9 12 ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 11 11 21 Â 22 27 Divided by weighted average number of O/S shares 96 94 78 Â 96 64 ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC)

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS* 0.11 0.12 0.27 Â 0.23 0.39

*Net non-cash inventory adjustments per the adjusted EBITDA have been added in the current and comparative periods.

CONFERENCE CALL AND LIVE WEBCAST

Management will host a conference call and live webcast today at 8:00am Toronto time (EST) to discuss the Company's financial results.Â

The conference call and live webcast are scheduled today at:

5:00am in Vancouver

8:00am in Toronto and New York

1:00pm in London

8:00pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The live webcast can be accessed through the following link:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/69jj4pip (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/69jj4pip)

Analysts and interested investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:

International: +44(0)20 3427 1919

North American toll-free: 1877 280 2296

UK toll-free: 0800 279 4977

Confirmation code: 4152866

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website (https://www.endeavourmining.com/Home/default.aspx).

Click here (https://www.endeavourmining.com/DownloadICal.aspx?id=769) to add Webcast reminder to Outlook Calendar

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Adriaan "Attie" Roux, Pr.Sci.Nat, Endeavour's Chief Operating Officer, is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to mining operations in this news release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com (mailto:mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com) DFH Public Affairs in Toronto

John Vincic, Senior Advisor

(416) 206-0118 x.224

jvincic@dfhpublicaffairs.com (mailto:jvincic@dfhpublicaffairs.com)



Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com (mailto:ccable@brunswickgroup.com)

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a TSX-listed intermediate gold producer, focused on developing a portfolio of high quality mines in the prolific West-African region, where it has established a solid operational and construction track record.

Endeavour is ideally positioned as the major pure West-African multi-operation gold mining company, operating 5 mines in CÃ´te d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto), and Ghana (Nzema). In 2017, it expects to produce between 600koz and 640koz at an AISC of US$860 to US$905/oz. Endeavour is currently building its HoundÃ© project in Burkina Faso, which is expected to commence production in Q4-2017 and to become its flagship low-cost mine with an average annual production of 190koz at an AISC of US$709/oz over an initial 10-year mine life based on reserves. The development of the HoundÃ© project is expected to lift Endeavour's group production +900kozpa and decrease its average AISC to circa $800/oz by 2018, while exploration aims to extend all mine lives to +10 years.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business. AISC, all-in sustaining costs at the mine level, cash costs, operating EBITDA, all-in sustaining margin, free cash flow, net free cash flow, free cash flow per share, net debt, and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS, further discussed in the section Non-GAAP Measures in the most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis.

HoundÃ© Project (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2124584/810727.png)

View Presentation in PDF Format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2124584/810775.pdf)

View News Release in PDF Format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2124584/810728.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Endeavour Mining Corporation via Globenewswire

