

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Eaton Corp. (ETN) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $515 million, or $1.15 per share. This was up from $492 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $5.13 billion. This was up from $5.08 billion last year.



Eaton Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $515 Mln. vs. $492 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $1.07 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q2): $5.13 Bln vs. $5.08 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 and $4.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX