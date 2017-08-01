

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) released a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $436 million, or $0.60 per share. This was higher than $357 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.78 billion. This was up from $2.77 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $436 Mln. vs. $357 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 22.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q2): $2.78 Bln vs. $2.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 - $2.45



