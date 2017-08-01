

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quality Systems (QSII) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $10.47 million, or $0.17 per share. This was higher than $9.35 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $130.92 million. This was up from $122.21 million last year.



Quality Systems earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $10.47 Mln. vs. $9.35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.17 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q1): $130.92 Mln vs. $122.21 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.62 and $0.70 Full year revenue guidance: $512 - $530 Mln



