

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's manufacturing activity expanded for the second straight month in July, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, came in at 50.5 in July, unchanged from June. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Factory output grew at the sharpest rate in nineteen months in July. As a result, manufacturers raised their staffing numbers for the third successive month.



Despite this, new business stagnated in July, after rising in the prior month.



On the price front, firms lifted their average selling prices for the second successive month as they looked to pass on higher cost burdens to their clients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX