Mandarin Orchard amongst the first of hotels in Singapore to offer complimentary in-room movies on demand

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mandarin Orchard Singapore, in partnership with Rocket Entertainment, recently introduced a complimentary, premium in-room movie platform in all its 1,077 rooms.

The platform provides registered guests of the hotel uninterrupted access to a rich selection of blockbusters from leading Hollywood studios within eight weeks of global release. At present, Mandarin Orchard Singapore is one of only three hotels island-wide to provide this enhanced in-room entertainment experience.

Guests are able to enjoy the latest films on demand, with only 90 seconds of non-skippable advertisements prior, and the flexibility to play, pause or resume movies at any given time.

With over 40 years in the industry, award-winning Mandarin Orchard Singapore continues to explorenew technologies to redefine the guest experience. This, coupled with the delivery of the brand's signature Asian grace, warmth and care, has enabled the hotel to remain the accommodation of choice amongst travellers looking for world-class Asian hospitality experience in the heart of Singapore's most famous shopping district.

To book direct or for more information on Mandarin Orchard Singapore, visit www.meritushotels.com/orchard.

Press Contact:

Olivia Woo

Manager, Marketing Communications

Mandarin Orchard Singapore, by Meritus

T +65-6831-6051

olivia.woo@meritushotels.com

Francine Loh

Executive, Marketing Communications

Mandarin Orchard Singapore, by Meritus

T +65-6831-6140

francine.loh@meritushotels.com

