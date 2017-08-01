WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Rule 2.9 Announcement

PR Newswire
London, August 1
John Wood Group PLC ("Wood Group")
Rule 2.9 Announcement
In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Wood Group confirms that, as at close of business on 31 July 2017, being the last business day before the date of this announcement, it has 383,175,384 ordinary shares of 4 2/7 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. Wood Group currently holds zero ordinary shares in treasury. Wood Group's International Securities Identification Number ("ISIN") is GB00B5N0P849.
Enquiries:
John Wood Group PLC
Andrew Rose
01224 851000
Notification authorised by:
William G Setter
Company Secretary