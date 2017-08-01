WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Rule 2.9 Announcement

John Wood Group PLC ("Wood Group")

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, Wood Group confirms that, as at close of business on 31 July 2017, being the last business day before the date of this announcement, it has 383,175,384 ordinary shares of 4 2/7 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange. Wood Group currently holds zero ordinary shares in treasury. Wood Group's International Securities Identification Number ("ISIN") is GB00B5N0P849.

Enquiries:

John Wood Group PLC

Andrew Rose

01224 851000

Notification authorised by:

William G Setter

Company Secretary