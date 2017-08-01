WILLISTON, VT -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Article One Partners (AOP), the world's largest patent research community, announces its newest IP solution, AOP TalentSource(SM), a service which pairs IP client needs in emerging and disruptive technology areas with experienced talent from AOP's worldwide community of more than 40,000 technology professionals.

"In speaking with our clients, we recognized a distinct need for on-demand expertise in developing and emerging technology areas, from high tech and IT to medical devices to food technology; well beyond the parameters of our traditional search offerings," says Peter Vanderheyden, CEO of Article One Partners. "With over 40,000 registered researchers, in over 170 countries, 42% of which hold graduate degrees, and utilizing our enhanced profile system, we are able to identify researchers with heavily sought-after skills and experience, connecting their unique expertise to client needs."

Article One Partners spent the last two years overhauling their researcher database, developing a profile system for their researcher community that tracks geography, language skills, technical expertise, interest areas, resumes, work history, patents, CPC class experience, and more. "In addition to detailed categorical information, we know how these researchers perform within our own platform," explains NJ Thompson, Director, Community, Client Services, "and we know what areas, historically, they have performed well in, adding an extra level of predictably regarding the quality of the talent."

With our large body of researchers speaking more than 200 languages, Article One Partners' TalentSource solution offers a global solution to a challenge, and industry, often bound by geographical limitations and localized talent pools. We are helping our award-winning, industry leading clients, with on-demand cutting edge knowledge, allowing them to grow and dominate their space through rapid innovation.

About Article One Partners

Since its founding in 2008, Article One Partners (AOP) has revolutionized the transparency of patent data. Today, AOP is the world's largest patent research community, broadcasting its studies to over 40,000 people and distributing more than $7.8 million in rewards to researchers for their work on over 5,600 client patent studies. AOP is exceptionally successful in identifying non-textual and non-patent literature. The company is a partner to 17 Fortune 100 companies, 74 Forbes Global 2000 and 7 of the top 10 US patent filers. AOP's client satisfaction rate exceeds 90%.

For more information about Article One Partners:

Visit www.articleonepartners.com, or email at press@articleonepartners.com