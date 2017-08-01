AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER) today announced it has confirmed placement of five Embraer E190-E2 jets to Air Astana, the national carrier of Kazakhstan. The aircraft, on long term lease from AerCap's order book with Embraer, will begin delivering to Air Astana in the last quarter 2018.

AerCap is the launch lessor customer of Embraer's E-Jets E2 second generation of this family of commercial aircraft with a total of 50 Embraer E190-E2s and E195-E2s on order.

AerCap President and Chief Commercial Officer, Philip Scruggs, said, "We are very pleased to confirm our lease of five E190-E2 jets to Air Astana. The E2 aircraft offer greater range and operational efficiency which will support Air Astana's growing network and open new market opportunities. AerCap is proud to support our partners at Air Astana and Embraer, and we wish them every success."

Peter Foster, President and CEO of Air Astana, stated that, "The acquisition of the E2 is the logical replacement of the E190 which we have been successfully operating since 2011. The E190 has enabled us to open up smaller markets in southern Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia including smaller domestic routes. As domestic and regional competition grows, the E2 we estimate will deliver up to 15% seat cost savings, which will enable us to increase capacity and market share on these routes and maintain our position as the region's leading airline. We are delighted to have concluded the lease agreements with AerCap, with whom we have been working closely for many years."

"Since receiving their first E190 in 2011, Air Astana has opened several new markets and added significantly to its business to Central Asia, Caucasus, India, China, and Russia. In addition, Air Astana has won 'Best Airline in Central Asia and India' in the Skytrax World Airline Awards for the last six consecutive years. Embraer is proud to be part of this outstanding success story, and the strong relationship between our companies and AerCap, who are a major partner on the E2 program," said John Slattery, President and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of June 30, 2017, 1,539 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Shannon, Fort Lauderdale, Singapore, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

About Embraer

Embraer is a global company headquartered in Brazil with businesses in commercial and executive aviation, defense security. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing customer support and services. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. About every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 130 seats. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

About Air Astana

Air Astana, the national carrier of Kazakhstan, operates flights to over 60 domestic and international routes. The company was incorporated in late 2001 and commenced operations on 15 May 2002. The Air Astana fleet consists of Boeing 767, 757, Airbus A319, A320, A320neo, A321 and Embraer 190 aircraft. Air Astana became the first carrier from Russia, the Commonwealth of Independent States (the CIS) and Eastern Europe to be awarded the prestigious 4-Star rating by Skytrax at its World Airline Awards 2012 and was also named 'The Best Airline in Central Asia and India' that year. Both achievements were repeated in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and in 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements, estimates and forecasts with respect to future performance and events. These statements, estimates and forecasts are "forward-looking statements." In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate or correct. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future performance or events described in the forward-looking statements in this press release might not occur. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results and we do not assume any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to, and will not, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information regarding AerCap and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.aercap.com and follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/aercapnv.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801005840/en/

Contacts:

AerCap Holdings N.V.

Media Relations:

Gillian Culhane, +353 1 636 0945

Vice President Corporate Communications

gculhane@aercap.com

or

Investor Relations:

Brian Canniffe, +353 1 418 0461

Head of Investor Relations

bcanniffe@aercap.com