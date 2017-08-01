Envista Forensics Announces Rebrand of North American Equipment Restoration Practice

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Grover Davis, CEO of Envista Forensics ("Envista"), formally announced today the rebrand of the Company's Equipment Restoration division, known widely across North America as TekPro Global, to AREPA. This news comes several months after Envista acquired AREPA, a leading provider of industrial and high technology equipment restoration based in Silkeborg, Denmark, now with over one hundred thirty employees located in fifteen offices across Europe and North America.

TekPro's North American operations located in Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Los Angeles, Raleigh, and Toronto will continue to serve vital roles in AREPA's future growth, joining European offices in Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Amir Rubin, Managing Director of AREPA-North America remarked, "I have always been extremely passionate about the value equipment restoration provides to insurers, risk managers and policyholders, and am moreover proud of our TekPro division's technical capabilities, quality and customer service. As we move forward as AREPA, I am incredibly excited, because there is truly not another company in our industry that has the global reach, breadth of technical skill, and sophisticated processes and reporting that we provide to our clients."

Pieter Benschop, Global Executive Director of AREPA, "TekPro Global's reputation in North America for delivering exemplary service and providing industry-leading work product comes as a result of the decades of experience TekPro staff have devoted to the industry of Equipment Restoration." He went on to add, "As we move forward as one brand, AREPA, I am extremely optimistic that this reputation will only be strengthened, and the service we provide to our clients will be enhanced to encompass the full breadth and depth that AREPA offers."

About Envista Forensics

Envista is a global leader in forensic engineering & recovery solutions, providing failure analysis, fire and explosion investigations, digital forensics, accident reconstruction, building consulting, geotechnical engineering, damage evaluations and equipment restoration services following disasters of all kinds. Envista has served the insurance, legal and risk management industries for over 30 years. Their experts travel globally from over 30 offices located across the North America, Latin America, the U.K., Europe, Singapore and Australia.

About AREPA

AREPA is a global provider of comprehensive industrial and high technology equipment restoration services to insurers, loss adjusters, as well as the marine, offshore and wind energy, and manufacturing industries. Based in Silkeborg, Denmark, AREPA has over 130 employees in fifteen locations across Europe and North America.

