Global Medical Packaging Market - Forecast to 2022 - Increasing Demand for Better Healthcare & Medical Facilities

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medical Packaging Market by Material, Packaging Type, Application, Packing Type, and Region - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report projects that the medical packaging market will grow from USD 35.31 Billion in 2016 to USD 50.55 Billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.29% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing population, rise in disposable income levels, increasing medical awareness, increasing demand for better healthcare & medical facilities, favorable trends in the e-commerce medical industry are expected to drive the market.





This market is segmented on the basis of material, packaging type, application, packing type, and region. In terms of application, the medical equipment & tools segment accounted for the largest share. Medical equipment is widely used in hospitals in various applications; it thus accounts for the largest market share. On the basis of packaging type, the bags & pouches segment accounted for the largest share. Sterilized bags & pouches are preferred due to their ease-of use, light weight, and easy bio-degradability.





In terms of material, the polymer segment accounted for the largest share and it is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The polymer segment is preferred for a variety of applications such as manufacturing bags & pouches, protective wraps, disposable syringes, intravenous blood bags, and many more.





In terms of region, North America accounted for the largest share in 2016. North America is a developed market due to the high standard of living of consumers, excellent healthcare facilities, and strict protocol for medical packaging. The U.S. accounted for the largest country-level market for medical packaging, globally. The reason for growth is high technological development, high disposable income, excellent medical & healthcare infrastructure, and strict FDA regulations.



Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Amcor Limited

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beacon Plastics

Bemis Company

Berry Plastics Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Campak Inc

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Dupont

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Hamer Packaging Technology

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

Oliver Healthcare Packaging

Placon Corporation

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Medical Packaging Market, By Material



7 Medical Packaging Market, By Application



8 Medical Packaging Market, By Packaging Type



9 Medical Packaging Market, By Packing Type



10 Medical Packaging Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mhn5rx/medical_packaging

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716