-- Second quarter revenue of $26.1 million, an increase of 36% compared to prior year period -- Continued growth from both the Tuberculosis and Tick-borne disease franchises -- Successful negotiation of a settlement with Statens Serum Institut which will result in substantial future gross margin improvement -- Raising revenue guidance for the full year from $102-$105 million to $103-$106 million



OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions, today announced second quarter 2017 financial results.



"We delivered a strong second quarter with revenue growth that exceeded the top end of our guidance range," said Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Immunotec. "As we continue our evolution from a single-product company to a multi-product company, we are pleased to see solid growth in our core tuberculosis (TB) business as well as a strong contribution from our accelerating tick-borne disease franchise."



By revenue type, total revenues were, in millions:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 Percent Change Product $ 10.4 $ 9.3 12 % Service 15.7 9.9 59 % Total Revenue $ 26.1 $ 19.2 36 %



By indication, total revenues were, in millions:



Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 2016 Percent Change Tuberculosis $ 21.3 $ 19.2 12 % Tick-Borne Disease and Other 4.8 - NM Total Revenue $ 26.1 $ 19.2 36 %



By geography, total revenues were, in millions:



Three Months Ended June 30, Percent Change 2017 2016 As Reported Constant Currency (1) United States $ 16.1 $ 9.8 65 % 65 % Europe & ROW 1.9 2.0 -2 % 3 % Asia 8.1 7.4 9 % 8 % Total revenue $ 26.1 $ 19.2 36 % 36 %



(1) Changes in revenue include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We use the non-GAAP financial measure "constant currency basis" in our filings to show changes in our revenue without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. We consider the use of a period over period revenue comparison on a constant currency basis to be helpful to investors, as it provides a revenue growth measure free of positive or negative volatility due to currency fluctuations.



Settlement with Statens Serum Institut



During the quarter, we reached a settlement over a dispute regarding our license agreement with Statens Serum Institut (SSI). The terms of the settlement are confidential, however, we expect this settlement to result in a 300-400 basis point improvement in future TB gross margins.



Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results



Revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was $26.1 million, representing 36% growth over second quarter 2016 revenue of $19.2 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was also 36% versus the prior year period. Tuberculosis revenue for the second quarter of $21.3 million increased 12% over the prior year period.



2017 second quarter product revenue was $10.4 million, representing a 12% increase from product revenue of $9.3 million in the second quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily driven by sales of tick-borne disease kits as well as growth in Asia. Service revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was $15.7 million, up 59% from 2016 second quarter revenue of $9.9 million. The increase in service revenue was primarily driven by tuberculosis volume increases in the United States as well as revenues from our tick-borne disease testing business.



United States revenue was $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2017, representing 65% growth over revenue of $9.8 million in the prior year period. The increase was due to growth in our core tuberculosis business as well as the additional contribution from our tick-borne disease business.



Europe & ROW revenue was $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2017, representing a 2% decrease compared to the second quarter of 2016. On a constant currency basis, Europe & ROW increased 3% versus the second quarter of 2016. The increase was primarily due to TB growth, particularly in the UK, and sales of tick-borne disease kits.



Asia revenue was $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2017, representing an increase of 9% over 2016 second quarter revenue of $7.4 million. On a constant currency basis, Asia increased 8% versus the second quarter of 2016. The increase was due to the timing of orders in China and increasing sales in South Korea.



Gross profit for the second quarter of 2017 was $13.6 million, an increase of $3.1 million over gross profit of $10.5 million in the same period of 2016. Gross margin was 52.2%, a decrease of 290 basis points from the gross margin of 55.1% in the second quarter of 2016. The second quarter gross margin performance reflects an underlying improvement in TB margins offset by the addition of our tick-borne disease businesses, which carry lower gross margins.



Operating expenses were $31.4 million in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of $13.5 million compared to $17.9 million in the same period last year. The increase in operating expenses was largely due to the inclusion of a one-time charge related to the SSI settlement as well as expenses related to our BLA submissions and ongoing patent litigation.



Net loss for the second quarter of 2017 was $16.8 million, or $0.74 per share, compared to $6.4 million, or $0.29 per share, in the second quarter of 2016. Net loss per share was based on 22,805,379 and 22,351,645 weighted average ordinary shares outstanding for the second quarters of 2017 and 2016, respectively.



EBITDA for the second quarter was $(17.4) million compared to $(5.8) million in the second quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA was $(6.3) million for the second quarter compared to $(5.3) million in the same period in 2016. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures.



Business Outlook



We expect to report revenue of between $29.5 and $30.5 million for the third quarter of 2017.



We now expect to report full year 2017 revenue of between $103 and $106 million, representing 20% - 23% year-over-year growth. We expect revenue to increase approximately 21% to 24% for the year using constant exchange rates. This compares to prior revenue guidance of between $102 and $105 million.



About Oxford Immunotec



Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT®.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics. Also obtained through the acquisitions is the Company's third product line focused on screening for Babesia in donated blood, for which the Company is currently seeking FDA licensure. The T-SPOT.CMV test and the T-SPOT.PRT test are pipeline products as part of the Company's fourth intended product line focused on the transplantation market. In addition to these four product lines, the Company has additional active development programs in other immune-regulated conditions. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.



Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Condensed consolidated statements of operations (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in 2017 2016 2017 2016 thousan ds, except share and per share data) Revenue Product $ 10,422 $ 9,293 $ 18,808 $ 17,431 Service 15,698 9,861 28,817 18,833 Total 26,120 19,154 47,625 36,264 revenue Cost of revenue Product 4,094 3,512 7,339 6,805 Service 8,398 5,094 15,650 9,966 Total 12,492 8,606 22,989 16,771 cost of revenue Gross 13,628 10,548 24,636 19,493 profit Operatin g expense s: Research 3,948 3,284 7,753 6,305 and develop ment Sales 10,041 9,391 19,681 17,871 and marketi ng General 7,990 5,151 14,866 9,734 and adminis trative Change (238 ) 57 (2,595 ) 112 in fair value of conting ent purchas e price conside ration Settleme 9,635 - 9,635 - nt expense Total 31,376 17,883 49,340 34,022 operati ng expense s Loss (17,748 ) (7,335 ) (24,704 ) (14,529 ) from operati ons Other income (expens e): Interest (807 ) (17 ) (1,630 ) (34 ) expense , net Foreign (547 ) 874 (653 ) 1,237 exchang e (losses ) gains Other (122 ) 29 (262 ) (137 ) (expens e) income Loss (19,224 ) (6,449 ) (27,249 ) (13,463 ) before income taxes Income 2,458 3 2,411 (32 ) tax benefit (expens e) Net loss $ (16,766 ) $ (6,446 ) $ (24,838 ) $ (13,495 ) Net loss $ (0.74 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (1.10 ) $ (0.60 ) per share attribu table to ordinar y shareho lders-ba sic and diluted Weighted 22,805,379 22,351,645 22,670,206 22,318,019 -average shares used to compute net loss attribu table to ordinar y shareho lders-ba sic and diluted







Reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2017 2016 2017 2016 Net loss $ (16,766 ) $ (6,446 ) $ (24,838 ) $ (13,495 ) Income tax expense (2,458 ) (3 ) (2,411 ) 32 (benefit) Interest expense, net 667 17 1,341 34 Depreciation and 990 624 1,993 1,205 amortization of intangible assets Accretion and 140 - 289 - amortization of loan fees EBITDA (17,427 ) (5,808 ) (23,626 ) (12,224 ) Reconciling items: Share-based 1,434 1,355 2,760 2,459 compensation expense Unrealized exchange 319 (896 ) 281 (1,418 ) losses (gains) Change in fair value (238 ) 57 (2,595 ) 112 of contingent purchase price consideration Settlement expense 9,635 - 9,635 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,277 ) $ (5,292 ) $ (13,545 ) $ (11,071 )



(1) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that we calculate as net loss, adjusted for the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters that we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations. We believe that these measures provide useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors. Our presentation of these measures is not made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our computation of these measures may vary from others in the industry. Our use of these measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.



The above table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated.



Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Condensed consolidated balance sheets (unaudited) June 30, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2017 2016 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 36,713 $ 59,110 Accounts receivable, net 18,016 13,265 Inventory, net 9,480 7,437 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,907 2,390 Total current assets 67,116 82,202 Restricted cash, non-current 200 200 Property and equipment, net 8,786 7,793 In-process research and development 16,170 16,170 Goodwill 3,967 3,822 Other intangible assets, net 10,410 11,017 Deferred tax asset 6,133 2,630 Other assets 145 178 Total assets $ 112,927 $ 124,012 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,874 $ 3,201 Accrued liabilities 15,734 14,282 Settlement liability 2,317 - Contingent purchase price consideration 880 882 Deferred income 43 41 Current portion of loans payable 87 84 Total current liabilities 22,935 18,490 Long-term portion of loans payable 29,670 29,601