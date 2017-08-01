CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX: BNE) announces that the July 2017 monthly cash dividend will be $0.10 per share and will be paid on August 31st, 2017. The record date for the dividend is August 15th, 2017 and the ex-dividend date is August 11th , 2017. The dividend is paid monthly and is subject to commodity prices and production levels.

The dividend is considered an "eligible dividend" for tax purposes.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "BNE".

Contacts:

Bonterra Energy Corp.

George F. Fink, Chairman and CEO, or

Robb D. Thompson, CFO and Secretary

(403) 262-5307

(403) 265-7488 (FAX)

info@bonterraenergy.com

www.bonterraenergy.com



