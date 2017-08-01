MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- (TSX: SAP) - Saputo Inc.'s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time), at the Sheraton Laval (2440, Autoroute des Laurentides, Laval, Quebec).

The speakers will be:

-- Mr. Lino Saputo, Chairman of the Board; -- Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board; -- Mr. Louis-Philippe Carriere, outgoing Chief Financial Officer; -- Mr. Maxime Therrien, incoming Chief Financial Officer.

Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Results

A conference call for analysts and institutional investors will be held on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017, at 2:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the fiscal 2018 first quarter results.

The conference call will begin with a short presentation followed by a question and answer period. The speakers will be Mr. Lino A. Saputo, Jr., Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Maxime Therrien, incoming Chief Financial Officer.

-- To participate in the conference: 1-800-272-6255

Please dial-in approximately five minutes before the call.

-- To listen to the call on the Web: http://www.gowebcasting.com/8552

A replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, August 8, 2017, 11:59 p.m. The webcast of the call will also be archived on the Company's website.

-- To access the replay: 1-800-558-5253 (ID number: 21855120). -- To access the archived webcast: www.saputo.com, in the "Investors" section, under "Newsroom".

Contacts:

Media Inquiries

1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902



