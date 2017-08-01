

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares rose on Tuesday, with encouraging corporate earnings, rising oil prices and upbeat economic data supporting underlying sentiment.



The day's economic reports were broadly positive. Growth in China's manufacturing quickened in July, British manufacturing growth accelerated more-than-expected in the month and the annual growth in U.K. house prices topped forecasts, helping fuel optimism about global growth.



Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at a slower than expected pace in July, but the data was offset by another report which showed the Eurozone economy expanded at a faster pace in the second quarter.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up half a percent at 379.74 in late opening deals after declining 0.1 percent the previous day. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up between half a percent and 0.8 percent.



Royal DSM NV shares soared 6 percent. The Dutch chemicals and pharmaceuticals firm lifted its 2017 targets after reporting a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net profit.



BP Plc shares rallied 3.3 percent after the energy giant reported a replacement cost profit in its second quarter, compared to hefty loss last year.



Rolls-Royce soared 9 percent after the aircraft engine maker swung to a first-half net profit despite multiple headwinds.



Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey rose 1.5 percent after announcing a special dividend.



Testing firm Intertek Group jumped 8.8 percent and insurer Direct Line gained 7 percent on the back of impressive first-half results.



BNP Paribas shares rallied 1.6 percent. The real estate arm of the French bank is acquiring U.K. property services group Strutt & Parker for an undisclosed amount.



Royal Dutch Shell rose half a percent and Total SA advanced 1.5 percent after crude oil futures surged to settle above the key psychological level of $50 a barrel overnight.



Infineon Technologies rose 1.3 percent after the chipmaker reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and affirmed its full-year outlook.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX