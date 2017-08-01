sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,298 Euro		+0,021
+0,33 %
WKN: 164623 ISIN: US84763A1088 Ticker-Symbol: NTR 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,276
6,391
13:23
6,282
6,402
13:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC6,298+0,33 %