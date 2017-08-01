Enrollment completed ahead of schedule. The Company plans to announce topline data in Q1 2018 and file a Biologics License Application (BLA) next year.

To strengthen the regulatory package for U.S. and EU, the Company is enrolling patients in an additional international Phase 3 study (RECOVER), which is expected to complete enrollment in Q1 2018.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biotechnology company with fully integrated commercial and drug development operations with a primary focus in Hematology and Oncology, announced today the Company has completed enrollment with 405 patients randomized in the ROLONTIS Phase 3 ADVANCE pivotal study under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with the Food and Drug Administration. The study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of ROLONTIS in the management of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in patients with breast cancer.

"I am pleased to report that we have been able to complete enrollment in the ADVANCE study ahead of schedule," said Rajesh C. Shrotriya, MD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. "We plan to announce topline data early next year and expect to file a BLA in 2018. RECOVER, the second Phase 3 study for ROLONTIS, is a smaller study that will include sites in the U.S. and Europe, and is currently enrolling patients. RECOVER will leverage established relationships with U.S. sites from the ADVANCE study to help expedite enrollment. We believe ROLONTIS, if approved by the FDA, has the opportunity to change the growth trajectory of our Company because it targets a multi-billion dollar market and our team has a deep knowledge and understanding of the space. We are excited to be in the final stages of what could be a transformational development for the Company."

Spectrum is conducting a second Phase 3 study, RECOVER, which is a multicenter, randomized, active-controlled study similar in design to the ADVANCE study that is currently enrolling in the U.S. and Europe. This study will enroll approximately 218 early-stage breast cancer patients, who will receive adjuvant or neoadjuvant TC (docetaxel and cyclophosphamide) chemotherapy every 21 days for up to 4 cycles. Adjuvant chemotherapy is treatment given after primary surgical therapy to kill any remaining cancer cells and increase the chance of long-term, disease-free survival; neoadjuvant chemotherapy is the administration of cytotoxic agents before surgical resection in early-stage breast cancer to help shrink the tumor and potentially allow for breast-conserving surgery. The primary study endpoint is the Duration of Severe Neutropenia (Absolute Neutrophil Counts [ANC] <0.5×109/L) in Cycle 1 of chemotherapy, based on central laboratory assessment of ANC over the 21 day cycle. Secondary endpoints include the incidence of neutropenic complications, incidence of febrile neutropenia, relative dose intensity, and safety.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a leading biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug products, with a primary focus in Hematology and Oncology. Spectrum currently markets six hematology/oncology drugs, and has an advanced stage pipeline that has the potential to transform the Company. Spectrum's strong track record for in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, and expertise in clinical development have generated a robust, diversified, and growing pipeline of product candidates in advanced-stage Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies. More information on Spectrum is available at www.sppirx.com.

Forward-looking statement This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrum's business and its future, including certain company milestones, Spectrum's ability to identify, acquire, develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products, the timing and results of FDA decisions, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrum's existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

