

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO, TRI) raised its full-year 2017 outlook for adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings per share. The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook for revenue growth and free cash flow.



The company raised its annual adjusted earnings per share target to a range of $2.40 - $2.45 from previous guidance of $2.35 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the full-year 2017, the company currently expects adjusted EBITDA margin to range between 29.3% - 30.3% compared to the previous guidance of 28.8% - 29.8%.



The company continues to expects annual free cash flow to range between $0.9 billion and $1.2 billion, which reflects cash payments in 2017 relating to the fourth-quarter 2016 charges, the $500 million pension plan contribution made in the first quarter of 2017 and the loss of free cash flow from the sale of the IP & Science business.



The company also continues to expect low single-digit revenue growth in fiscal 2017.



