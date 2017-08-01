DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Voting Rights and Capital

PR Newswire
London, August 1
DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 52520)
Voting Rights and Capital
Following the first redemption date of 1 August 2017 in relation to the Discount Trigger EGM, at which the participating redeeming shareholders become creditors to the Company, the total number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, to be used to calculate total voting rights for remaining shareholders, is as follows:
- 3,958,078 Sterling Shares
Enquiries:
Company website: www.dwcatalystltd.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Rebecca Booth
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745189
RB235@ntrs.com