sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
01.08.2017 | 13:06
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

DW Catalyst Fund Ltd - Voting Rights and Capital

PR Newswire
London, August 1

DW Catalyst Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 52520)

Voting Rights and Capital

Following the first redemption date of 1 August 2017 in relation to the Discount Trigger EGM, at which the participating redeeming shareholders become creditors to the Company, the total number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, to be used to calculate total voting rights for remaining shareholders, is as follows:

- 3,958,078 Sterling Shares

Enquiries:
Company website: www.dwcatalystltd.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Rebecca Booth
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745189
RB235@ntrs.com


© 2017 PR Newswire