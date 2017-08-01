

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Radian Group Inc (RDN) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $103.27 million, or $0.48 per share. This was up from $85.96 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.3% to $302.91 million. This was down from $330.17 million last year.



Radian Group Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $103.27 Mln. vs. $85.96 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.48 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q2): $302.91 Mln vs. $330.17 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.3%



