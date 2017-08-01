Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - EPA and California's ARB Approve Sale of Fiat Chrysler's 2017 Model Diesel Vehicles in US

Research Desk Line-up: Ford Motor Post Earnings Coverage

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU), following which we have published a free report that can be viewed by signing up at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FCAU. The Company announced on July 28, 2017, that its wholly owned subsidiary, FCA US LLC, has received a "certificate of conformity" from US EPA (The Environmental Protection Agency) and a conditional executive order from ARB (Air Resources Board) of the State of California. The receipt of both the documents paves way for the Company to produce and sell its 2017-year models of its Ram 1500 and Jeep® Grand Cherokee vehicles that are fitted with 3.0-liter diesel engines in the US market. The development is a great relief for FCA US which has been trying to get the approvals from both Agencies since May 2017. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

Discover more of our free reports coverage from other companies within the Auto Manufacturers - Major industry. Pro-TD has currently selected Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) for due-diligence and potential coverage as the Company reported on July 26, 2017, its financial results for Q2 2017. Tune into our site to register for a free membership, and be among the early birds that get our report on Ford Motor when we publish it.

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on FCAU; also brushing on F. Go directly to your stock of interest and access today's free coverage at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=FCAU

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=F

Commenting on the receipt of approvals from EPA and ARB, Sergio Marchionne, CEO, FCA US and FCA said, "The approvals announced today represent a significant step toward resolving the issues raised by EPA and ARB. We appreciate the efforts of the agencies in working with us to achieve this milestone. We are anxious to build on this progress to make appropriate updates to the emissions control software in our earlier model-year vehicles."

Approval a result of continuous dialogue

In May 2017, FCA US had filed its application with EPA and ARB for the diesel vehicle emissions certification with regards to its 2017-year models of Ram 1500 and Jeep® Grand Cherokee diesel vehicles.

FCA US has been in continuous talks with and worked closely with the EPA and ARB for the last few months to allay the agencies' concerns with regards to emission control software used in the older models of the Company's diesel vehicles. The continuous dialogue with these agencies has resulted in FCA US getting the approvals in place. The new 2017-year diesel vehicles use the latest modified emissions software calibrations. The Company has clarified that the modified software can be used without any hardware changes and will not impact the fuel economy or the performance of these diesel vehicles in any way.

In the meanwhile, the Company plans to continue its interactions with both EPA and ARB so that it can get the approval for use of the version of new modified emissions software calibrations in its older 2014-2016-year models of Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee diesel vehicles. In January 2017, EPA and ARB had served notices to FCA US for violation of emission norms with regards to the earlier model diesel vehicles. The Company is optimistic and believes that the newly modified software will be able to address and clear the agencies' doubts with regards to the emissions performance of the earlier model diesel vehicles.

Issues raised by EPA and ARB

The Company was under the cloud since the last few months as it was under the scrutiny of regulators for allegedly using software to bypass emission norms. In January 2017, US EPA had issued a notice of violation to the Company for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. This notice was for the installation of software in its 2014, 2015, and 2016-year models of Ram 1500 and Jeep® Grand Cherokees that were fitted with 3.0-liter diesel engines being sold in the US market. EPA alleged that the Company failed to disclose that the software installed did not record the increased emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from the said models. The notice covered nearly 104,000 vehicles of the said models. EPA joined hands with ARB to investigate the Company for the alleged violations. FCA US had at the time denied the charges and said that it never aimed to create a software to bypass emission norms. It said that it would make necessary changes in its software and initiate dialogue to address the concerns raised by the agencies.

In fact, the Company was sued by the US Justice Department on behalf of the EPA in May 2017 for illegally using software to bypass emission controls in its diesel vehicles.

Last Close Stock Review

On Monday, July 31, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $12.09, rising 1.26% from its previous closing price of $11.94. A total volume of 6.01 million shares have exchanged hands. Fiat Chrysler's stock price skyrocketed 5.96% in the last three months, 11.84% in the past six months, and 88.61% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have soared 32.57%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 8.21. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $18.59 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily:

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily