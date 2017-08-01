

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Xerox Corp. (XRX) reported earnings for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $227 million, or $0.87 per share. This was lower than $257 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.9% to $2.57 billion. This was down from $2.79 billion last year.



Xerox Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $227 Mln. vs. $257 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $0.98 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.2% -Revenue (Q2): $2.57 Bln vs. $2.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.20 to $3.44



