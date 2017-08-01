

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Willbros Group Inc. (WG) announced that Van Welch, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer, has informed the Company of his intention to resign from his position effective August 30, 2017.



Welch has accepted a similar position with a company in a different industry and has agreed to assist the Company during this transition period as it initiates a search process to fill this important role.



Separately, Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) announced that Van Welch is joining Mobile Mini as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, effective August 31, 2017.



Most recently, Mr. Welch held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Willbros Inc., and previously served in senior finance roles at KBR Group.



