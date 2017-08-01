JLab Audio Expanding Internationally

The brand will be showcasing at the IFA 2017 Berlin Show as their introduction to Europe

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The fastest growing major headphone brand in the U.S.1, JLab Audio, is expanding internationally with an initial focus on Europe and eventually growing to other regions. To kick off their expansion, they will be attending and showcasing at the IFA 2017 Berlin Show September 1-6 where they will be featuring the Epic Air True Wireless Sport Earbuds, Party Series Wireless Multiroom Bluetooth® Speakers and JBuds Pro Signature Bluetooth® Earbuds. Learn more at https://jlabaudio.co.uk/.

Amid their most award-winning year ever, JLab Audio has become the fastest growing major headphone brand in the U.S.1 with the largest gain in distribution in June 20172. In addition, JLab is the No. 2 Bluetooth® headphone brand under $503 and No. 2 Bluetooth® in-ear headphone brand under $504. Externally, JLab Audio is growing in retail stores throughout the U.S., while internally the brand has grown their team by 50% as well as a new corporate office four times the size of their previous.

"JLab Audio is ready to expand business internationally, further growing our mission to make amazing personal audio accessible to everyone, everywhere," says CEO Win Cramer. "The IFA Berlin Show will be a strong JLab introduction to Europe with our best-selling Bluetooth products. We'll also be releasing a totally new wireless product at the show on Sept. 1. We're really excited to see our products in the hands of fans and customers globally."

In addition to their rapid growth, JLab products have garnered many awards while the brand reached a national platform, including:

CES 2017 Innovation Award for the Party Series Wireless Multiroom Bluetooth® Speakers

The Epic2 Bluetooth® Wireless Sport Earbuds were named the Best Wireless Workout Headphones by The Verge and The Wirecutter.

Won a Dealerscope IMPACT! Award for the Block Party Wireless Multiroom Bluetooth® Speaker

The Gravity Bluetooth® Neckband Adaptor won a Best In Show award at CE Week

2x SDX B2C Brand of the Year Award Winner

2x ranked on the Inc.5000 list for small businesses

2x Best Places to Work in San Diego by the San Diego Business Journal

References: http://jlab.audio/expandsintl