The "Lipid Nutrition (Nutritional Lipids) Market by Type, Source, Form, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The lipid nutrition (nutritional lipids) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4%, in terms of value, from 2017 to reach a projected value of USD 11.15 Billion by 2022. The demand for lipid nutrition is projected to be on the rise, owing to factors such as increase in instances of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and obesity in regions such as North America, the consumer awareness about the health benefits of lipid nutrition, and the growing demand for lipid nutrition in fortified foods, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, animal nutrition, and dietary supplements

The lipid nutrition (nutritional lipids) market has been segmented, by type, into Omega-3, Omega-6, medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), and others which include sphingolipids, Omega-7 and Omega-9. The growth of the Omega-3 market is attributed due to various health benefits imparted by Omega-3 products. The increased consumer awareness about the health benefits of Omega-3 ingredients and advancement in technologies such as microencapsulation to serve pharmaceuticals and other industries have led to the increase in the purchase of capsules, oils, and functional foods containing Omega-3 acids.

The lipid nutrition (nutritional lipids) market has been segmented on the basis of application into dietary supplements & nutraceutical, pharmaceuticals, infant formula, food fortification, animal nutrition, and others which include personal care, flavors, and industrial. The dietary supplements & nutraceuticals segment has been gaining popularity due to the growing health concerns among consumers and a trend of gymnasiums, health clubs, and yoga centers among the young population.



On the basis of source, the market is categorized into plant and animal. The plant segment is projected to grow at a higher rate; it includes algae, nuts & legumes, vegetable oils, olives, and seeds. Animal sources dominate in the production of lipid nutrition such as Omega-3. Crude fish oil is one of the major and traditional sources of lipid nutrition (DHA & EPA). Krill oil is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period since DHA/EPA absorption in the human system is more effective as compared to fish oils.

