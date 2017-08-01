

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch manufacturing activity expanded at the sharpest pace in more than six years in July, boosted by faster job creation, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The NEVI manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 58.9 in July from 58.6 in June. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since April 2011.



Both output and new orders increased at solid rates in July.



Higher production requirements forced firms to raise their staffing levels further in July. The rate of employment growth marked its fastest since February 2011.



On the price front, input price inflation softened in July, while output prices rose at the fastest rate in four months.



