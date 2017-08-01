

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $479 million, or $0.74 per share. This was up from $413 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to $3.67 billion. This was down from $4.04 billion last year.



Emerson Electric Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $479 Mln. vs. $413 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.74 vs. $0.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.6% -Revenue (Q3): $3.67 Bln vs. $4.04 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -9.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.58 to $2.62



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX