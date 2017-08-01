

LONDON, Aug. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (NASDAQ:VRNA) ('Verona Pharma'), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces today that Jan-Anders Karlsson, PhD, CEO of Verona Pharma, is scheduled to present at the 2017 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference.



An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company website, www.veronapharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available for 90 days following the presentation.



Event: Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference Date: August 15, 2017 Time: 3:05 PM EDT Location: New York, NY



About Verona Pharma plc



Verona Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs.



Verona Pharma's product candidate, RPL554, is a first-in-class, inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound. Verona Pharma is developing RPL554 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), and potentially asthma.



