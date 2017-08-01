

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $85.36 million, or $0.95 per share. This was up from $67.20 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.1% to $508.94 million. This was up from $466.57 million last year.



IDEXX Laboratories Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $85.36 Mln. vs. $67.20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.95 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q2): $508.94 Mln vs. $466.57 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.12 - $3.22 Full year revenue guidance: $1.95 - $1.97 Bln



