Global Polyurethane Additives Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.27%, 2017-2021 with BASF, Covestro, Evonik Industries, Huntsman International & Dow Chemical Company

The "Global Polyurethane Additives Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global polyurethane additives market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Polyurethane Additives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing demand for rigid appliances foam. As the need for energy efficiency pushes the demand for advanced appliance foam, polyurethane additives help to create performance advantages. They provide improved insulation for appliance products and improve the application of foam through complex cabinet designs. They also help to reduce foam defects to achieve new standards for energy loss.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand from the construction industry. Polyurethane additives are commonly used in insulation panels, single-component foam, spray foam, and pipe insulation. Insulation panels made of polyurethane additives provide high energy and thermal insulation and are chemical resistant, making it ideal for both external and internal insulation. These polyurethane additives are commonly used in flooring and roofing of buildings, owing to properties such as high mechanical strength, long shelf life, light weight, temperature compatibility, less cure time, and thinner construction material.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatility in raw material prices. Several chemicals that are used to manufacture polyurethane additives are derived from crude oil such as polyol and diisocyanates (TDI and MDI). The oil and gas industry is one of the principal suppliers of raw materials for the global polyurethane additives market as they are produced from petroleum fraction products. Fluctuations in crude oil prices have a severe effect on the prices of the raw material, affecting the costs of polyurethane additives.
Key vendors
- BASF
- Covestro
- Evonik Industries
- Huntsman International
- The Dow Chemical Company
Other prominent vendors
- Albemarle Corporation
- Air Products and Chemicals
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Gulbrandsen
- KOA Corporation
- LANXESS
- Momentive
- Peterson Chemical Technology
- Schill + Seilacher "Struktol"
- Tosoh Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
PART 07: Market segmentation by end user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
