

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results, Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) announced its debt reduction and shareholder return initiatives following thorough discussions with current and potential investors, bond holders and advisors.



The company's board of directors has authorized a $500 million share repurchase program effective immediately. In addition, the board of directors will regularly evaluate a sustainable dividend program, targeting commencement in the first quarter of 2018.



Regarding liquidity targets, the company believes the appropriate level of liquidity currently is approximately $800 million. While the company's liquidity is predominately in the form of unrestricted cash, it will continue to evaluate alternative sources of liquidity, including the potential addition of a revolving credit facility, to reduce required cash needs on the balance sheet.



Further, the company said it is committed to deleveraging its balance sheet with a gross debt target of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion over time.



Peabody noted that it was able to free $113 million of restricted cash in the second quarter, and as the company's financial profile improves over time, it will be better positioned to further release restricted cash for other uses.



Peabody also said it is targeting $500 million of debt reduction over 18 months, with $300 million of debt reduction expected to occur by year-end 2017.



In addition, Peabody is targeting strong cash levels, modest sustaining capital expenditures, declining interest expense from debt reduction, and lower than anticipated tax outflows as a result of its substantial net operating loss carry-forward position in the U.S. and Australia.



