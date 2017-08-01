

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) revealed a profit for second quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $61.05 million, or $0.33 per share. This was lower than $77.14 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $821.37 million. This was down from $835.89 million last year.



Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $61.05 Mln. vs. $77.14 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q2): $821.37 Mln vs. $835.89 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.78



