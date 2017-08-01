

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Radian Group Inc. (RDN) said that based on the strategic review of the Services business lines to date, it has decided to restructure this business and currently expects to incur charges relating to the changes necessary to reposition this business for sustained profitability.



While the company's restructuring plans are not final and therefore the company cannot provide an estimate of its total expected restructuring charges at this time, the company currently expects that such charges would not exceed $25 million on a pretax basis.



Depending on the finalization and implementation of its restructuring plans, such charges could be materially less. The company will provide an update during the third quarter, upon completion of its strategic review.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX