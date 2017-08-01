sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,544 Euro		+0,008
+0,06 %
WKN: 885069 ISIN: US7502361014 Ticker-Symbol: RAG 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RADIAN GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RADIAN GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,591
14,97
13:23
14,62
14,995
13:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RADIAN GROUP INC
RADIAN GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RADIAN GROUP INC14,544+0,06 %