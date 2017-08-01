sprite-preloader
BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, July 31

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 31 July 2017 its issued share capital consisted of 95,295,953 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 31 July 2017, the Company held 15,032,985 Ordinary Shares in treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 95,295,953 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

Contact:
B Powley
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date:
1 August 2017


