

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing activity signaled further strong improvement in July, but the rate of growth eased since June, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey Manufacturing purchasing managers' index dropped to 53.6 in July from 54.7 in June. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Moreover, the latest figure was the second-highest since November 2013, and the fifth-highest in over six years.



Among components, growth rates for output, new orders, purchasing and employment all remained strong despite easing from June's recent highs.



On the price front, inflationary pressures eased further in the sector.



