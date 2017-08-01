sprite-preloader
01.08.2017 | 13:46
Global Robots Market in Oil and Gas Drilling Operations 2017-2021: Driven by Fully Automated Drilling Rigs & Lower Operational Costs

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Robots Market in Oil and Gas Drilling Operations 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global robots market in oil and gas drilling operations to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Robots Market in Oil and Gas Drilling Operations 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the fully automated drilling rigs. The oil and gas industry involves hazardous applications, which utilizes surface tools for ground drilling operations. Technological innovations implemented in the oil and gas industry makes the extraction of fossil fuels and natural gas possible, which were otherwise not accessible by manually operated machines. This industry has incorporated various automated machines which are used for different applications.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the lower operational cost. The implementation of robots in industries has drastically reduced operational costs. Robotic machines reduce operation cycle time, minimize process time, and improve quality. These machines are equipped with motors, sensors, and controllers that allow operators to precisely proceed with drilling operations until the desired results are achieved. Since these machines are robotic and fully automated, they operate autonomously depending on the pre-set programming and allow industries to carry out labor-intensive drilling operations without posing any risk to human life.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the high implementation cost. The implementation of automated drilling rigs involves heavy investments when compared with manual labor and traditional machines. These automated rigs are technologically advanced and can reduce the operational cost. However, it has been witnessed that the oil and gas industry is stringent in terms of investing in advanced technologies. The oil and gas industry witnessed a downfall in 2014, which affected investments in technology by countries which are major exporters of oil.

Key vendors

  • Drillmec
  • Ensign
  • Nabors
  • Schramm

Other prominent vendors

  • Baker Hughes
  • Robotic Drilling Systems
  • DMC
  • Kuwait Drilling Company
  • Rockwell Automation
  • Voith (Part of Triton)

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Market segmentation by solution

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7jh3hs/global_robots

