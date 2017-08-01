

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $424 million, or $2.53 per share. This was higher than $406 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $5.08 billion. This was up from $4.53 billion last year.



Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $424 Mln. vs. $406 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.4% -EPS (Q2): $2.53 vs. $2.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.4% -Revenue (Q2): $5.08 Bln vs. $4.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.1%



