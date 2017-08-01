The draft resolutions have been supplemented with the candidate Council members nominated by the shareholders. The CVs of the candidates who are not members of the current Council are attached hereto.



Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of Latvijas Gaze will take place on 15 August 2017 at the premises of Latvijas Gaze, 20 Vagonu Street, Riga. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11.00 a.m. Registration for the meeting opens at 10.30 a.m.



Vinsents Makaris Head of investor relations Phone: + (371) 67 369 144 E-mail: IR@lg.lv



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640038