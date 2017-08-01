

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate increased for the first time in fifteen months in July, though marginally, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 6.4 percent in July from 6.3 percent in June.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.1 percent.



The number of unemployed people increased to 141,100 in July from 139,900 in the prior month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 176,900.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, climbed to 12.3 percent in July from 12.0 percent in June.



