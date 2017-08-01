NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Wall Street Dead aHead Networking Events® ("WSDA") will hold their 7th Annual Sold Out Event on October 24th, 2017. The Event will be held at 404 NYC, located at 404 Tenth Avenue between West 31st and 33rd Streets.

WSDA has continued to expand in 2017 while the original WSDA Family style and culture remains solid. "We have turned the Annual Event into an active Networking Community. Smaller events for Family Members including: Jam Sessions, NextGen hangs, Ladies hangouts and Premier Sponsor VIP Events. These prove that music brings us together in a way that nothing else can. Watching Family Members become friends, then family and do business together is amazing!" said Deborah Solomon Owner and creator of WSDA.

Ms. Solomon has chosen this year's Affiliate Charity to be the S.O.U.L. Foundation's Community Birthing Center. They hope to build a state-of-the-art Birthing Center in the Jinja District of Eastern Uganda. Ugandan women and their newborns continue to die needlessly from preventable causes resulting from poor quality maternal healthcare. Through working partnerships with local community stakeholders, construction of a Birthing Center will provide a mother-centric healthcare model that will augment and strengthen the current Ugandan healthcare system.

Premier Sponsors include: BANQ®, a division of TriPoint Global Equities LLC, CBOE®, Clean Energy Advisors, ClearTrust LLC, CohnReznick LLP, GPB Capital Holdings LLC, Pryor Cashman LLP, PubCo Reporting Solutions Inc., Sichenzia Ross Ference Kesner LLP, Stage Trip Industries, and Sterling Affair.

Partners include: HeadCount, Israeli Wine Producers Association, Marc Millman Photography, PHRED Instruments LLC, RELIX Media Group LLC, Antonio Reonegro, and Rex Foundation

About Wall Street Dead aHead Networking Events® (WSDA)

Five years ago, Portfolio Manager Deborah Solomon created WSDA as a fun way for her fellow Dead Heads to share their love of the Grateful Dead and productively network. WSDA Events are specifically designed to merge the "Dead Head" community spirit with all industries of Wall Street. These unique events have proven remarkably effective in providing attendees with comfortable environments to form connections.

