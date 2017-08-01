DAVIS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- The Board of Directors of Evolve BioSystems, Inc. has appointed Timothy B. Brown as CEO effective August 1, 2017. Mr. Brown will also join the Company's Board of Directors effective that same date. Dr. David J. Kyle, the Company's current CEO, will assume the new role of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company and remain active as Evolve's Chief Scientific Officer.

Mr. Brown has served as Evolve BioSystems' Chief Operating Officer since joining the company in May 2016. He is a veteran of the consumer packaged goods industry with a background that includes executive leadership positions at Mead Johnson Nutrition and Procter & Gamble. Mr. Brown is a graduate of Cornell University, where he earned both a BA and an MBA. He also served as an officer in the United States Navy.

"I am honored to succeed David Kyle as CEO and value the strong leadership he has provided over the past several years. David has successfully transformed Evolve BioSystems from a startup to a growing commercial enterprise," said Mr. Brown. "I'm incredibly excited about this opportunity, and with the recent launch of Evivo™, activated B. infantis for breastfed infants, we are making a major step toward advancing our mission of resolving infant gut dysbiosis."

Dr. Kyle commented, "It has been a great pleasure building this company from its early idea stages of the UC Davis founders to an operating company which has launched its first products. I am honored to move into the Executive Chairman role while also continuing to lead the scientific development of products which can significantly improve the lifetime health trajectory of all babies. Tim's extraordinary accomplishments over the past 14 months as Chief Operating Officer have given me great confidence that he is ready to lead the Company as CEO into its next stage of commercial expansion."

About Evolve BioSystems

Evolve BioSystems, Inc. is a privately-held microbiome company dedicated to developing the next generation of products to establish, restore, and maintain a healthy newborn gut microbiome. Evolve is a spin-out from the Foods for Health Institute (FFHI) at the University of California, Davis and builds on more than a decade of research into understanding the unique partnership of the infant gut microbiome and breast milk components. Having led to the discovery and development of products to resolve infant gut dysbiosis, Evolve's discovery platform is now being applied to solving gut dysbiosis throughout the human life cycle as well as in various animal species. Evolve completed a $9 million Series A capital raise in 2015, followed by an additional $20 million Series B capital raise in 2017. Evolve has now completed a landmark proof-of-concept study demonstrating the efficacy of its initial proprietary offering, and is undertaking further clinical studies to build out a portfolio of microbiome-based solutions to support the lifelong health of newborns worldwide.

For more information please visit www.evolvebiosystems.com

Contacts:



Tracy Shafizadeh, PhD

Director, Scientific Communications

Evolve BioSystems, Inc.

Phone: 916-837-2869

Email: Email Contact



Heather Platisha

Phone: 415-262-5992

Email: Email Contact



