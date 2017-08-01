SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- ProGreenUS, Inc. (ProGreen), (OTCQB: PGUS), www.ProGreenUS.com, Twitter @ProGreenUS, is a US company engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) and through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon), www.CieloMarBaja.com.

ProGreenUS, Inc. today launched the second pre-sales reservation offer for lots in the planned 5,000-acre oceanfront development, Cielo Mar, in Baja California, Mexico. The first reservation offer closed in June.

Cielo Mar, located in the Bahia del Rosario (Bay of El Rosario) on the Pacific Coast of Baja, is being designed as a gated, resort-style international vacation and retirement community with integrated solar roofs on every home, and green, sustainable technology throughout. "The temperate climate on the west coast of Baja California closely matches that of San Diego, where it is never very hot or very cold," says Jan Telander. "With this climate and the abundance of sunshine year-round, there are few locations on earth as well-suited for all that we are planning for Cielo Mar."

This second reservation offer is limited to 5 Oceanfront, 10 Golf and 35 General lots. Reservations secure for the holder a priority for choice of lots, as well as a 40% discount to the prices that will be listed at the time of the public market launch, once the Master and Parcellation Plan has been published. No subsequent reservations will be offered with this discount. Interested parties may place their reservations on the development's website at www.cielomarbaja.com.

Early buyers will in effect be investors in the development and are therefore offered exceptional pricing and other special advantages through this offer, not the least of which is the priority for lot selection. The selection of lots will be on a first-come, first-served basis, giving reservations from this second offer a priority ahead of any subsequent offers and, naturally, ahead of the public market launch.

With 4.5 miles of frontage on the bay, it is estimated that Cielo Mar could have between 100 and 135 Oceanfront lots in total, after accounting for the marina, beach club and other amenities. A significantly larger number of Golf lots are expected, among the three anticipated golf courses, with the remainder of the total estimated 7,000 single family lots being considered as General lots.

Cielo Mar is owned and developed by Procon Baja JV, a Mexican subsidiary to ProGreen.

Websites:

www.ProGreenUS.com

www.CieloMarBaja.com

Follow us on social media:

https://www.facebook.com/ProGreenFarms/

https://www.facebook.com/cielomarbajacamx/

https://twitter.com/ProGreenUS

http://www.progreenus.com/blog

About ProGreenUS, Inc.

ProGreenUS, Inc., www.ProGreenUS.com, based in San Diego, California, is engaged primarily with investments in agricultural and real estate projects in Baja California, Mexico, both through its joint venture partnership with Inmobiliaria Contel S.R.L.C.V. (Contel) as well as through its majority-owned Mexican subsidiary Procon Baja JV (Procon). Contel is now active in the high margin produce industry, growing crops for exporters to the US market, with an abundance of land available for expansion under our JV partnership. Procon has recently acquired 5,000 acres of land with 4.5 miles of oceanfront on the Bay of El Rosario, for which a master plan is being drawn for the development of a very large, totally green, international vacation and retirement community called "Cielo Mar."

Independent Stock Message Forum:

http://investorshangout.com/ProGreen-US-PGUS-65470/

This press release might contain information, which may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. 'Forward-looking statements' are based upon expectations, estimates and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated.

CONTACT INFORMATION

ProGreenUS, Inc.

Jan Telander

President and CEO

Jan@ProGreenUS.com

Phone: 1 (248) 805-3652

www.ProGreenUS.com



