PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- WPS Office Software, a leading office productivity suite for PC and mobile devices, today released "A Guide to Effective Communications in Today's Digital World." The new guide describes how technology has impacted our methods of communication, and offers protocols and etiquette tips for communicating within digital parameters.

Specifically, some of the key themes explored include:

How technology has fundamentally changed how we communicate, making us not only able to communicate faster and more cost-effectively with a different style, but also giving us access to more information and greater choices in how we connect with others.

Today's digital productivity tools can help us work more efficiently with colleagues inside and outside the office, improving team collaboration.

Our etiquette around communicating has evolved to such a degree that we need to know how to distinguish between what we say (and don't say) when we're on email versus texting, instant messaging, or using social media.

Context matters when determining whether we should use proper grammar, capitalization, and punctuation as opposed to Internet slang or shorthand.

Social media and slang terms actually may be contributing to a more rapid evolution of our language, allowing us to make our points faster with fewer words while drawing from a wider, ever-expanding vocabulary list of innovative options.

Communications protocols represent the technical side of our multiple devices' ability to communicate with each other, allowing us to be networked and perpetually looped in.

"Today we have what can feel like limitless options for interacting with each other, across multiple channels," said Megan Sharar, Senior Director, Marketing, WPS Office. "With this guide, we wanted to take a look at how new digital tools are changing the way in which we communicate and offer suggestions that help people use these tools and connect with each other in the most effective way. It reflects our own commitment to facilitate collaboration among individuals and organizations through software that makes interacting through office apps and documents as easy and seamless as possible."

