CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - August 01, 2017) - Spectrem Group's Millionaire Investor Confidence Index (SMICI®) rose for the second consecutive month in July, as wealthy investors remain optimistic despite ongoing political uncertainty in Washington. Spectrem reported today in its High Net Worth Insights newsletter that the SMICI gained six points, now standing in mildly bullish territory at 12. The Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Index (SAICI®) also increased in July, rising four points to 6. It is the first increase in the SAICI since April of this year.

The monthly Spectrem Investor Confidence indices track changes in investment sentiment among the 17MM households in America with more than $500,000 of investable assets (SAICI), and those with $1MM or more (SMICI). This month's survey was fielded between July 18-25, 2017.

Despite the increases in both Spectrem indices, Millionaires and non-Millionaires are approaching the coming month with vastly different strategies. Among Millionaires, 26.6 percent said they had no plans to invest in August, a three-month low, while 52.3 percent of non-Millionaires expressed a decision not to invest, which is the highest percentage since December of 2013.

Asked to name the most significant change they plan to make in the next 12 months to improve their financial position, 29 percent of all investors said they plan to maintain their current investment behavior.

"While Millionaires are getting back into investment mode, less wealthy investors seem to be holding back," said Spectrem President George H. Walper, Jr. "There seems to be a 'wait and see' attitude among these investors, many of whom are staying the course, perhaps swayed by the continued climb of the stock market. Investors are likely to keep a watchful eye on legislative matters related to health care, tax reform and the upcoming budget process."

Charts, including a deeper analysis of the Index and its methodology, are available upon request. Additional insights include:

It's Summer and the Index is Sunny

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- March April May June July 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Spectrem Affluent Investor Confidence Index® 6 10 6 2 6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Spectrem Millionaire Investor Confidence Index® 10 20 3 6 12 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Index range: -31 to -51, Bearish; -11 to -30, Mildly Bearish; 10 to -10, Neutral; 11 to 30, Mildly Bullish; 31 to 51, Bullish.

