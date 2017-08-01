Taoglas provides high performance, reliability and positional accuracy in small form factor antenna for company's new GPS-based Apex system

Taoglas, a leading provider of automotive and IoT antenna products, today announced that STATSports has selected Taoglas to provide antenna solutions for its new Apex line of GPS-based sports performance monitors.

STATSports is the world's leading provider of GPS player tracking and analysis solutions for some of the biggest sports franchises in the world. Teams in the English Premier League, La Liga, the National Football League, National Basketball Association and other professional sporting leagues use STATSports' performance trackers to gather and analyze real-time player and team data during training and games to help them improve performance and strategy, and reduce injuries.

The company's state-of-the-art Apex system consists of the Apex Pod, Apex Software and Apex Live Streaming. GPS is at the heart of the Apex device, and STATSports evaluated several GPS antenna options before finding the perfect match in fellow Irish company, Taoglas.

Taoglas' 25x25mm AGGBP.25B is a two-stage 28 dB Active GPS Patch Antenna Module that provides positional accuracy in a small form factor that is ideal for a performance monitoring solution like the Apex, which embeds the antenna in a small, fist-sized device called the Apex Pod in or under the players' jerseys.

"A wearable device with accurate GPS location measurement is of paramount importance to monitor player performance, and the Taoglas antenna is a key component delivering this," said STATSports CTO, Arthur McMahon. "We have found the Taoglas antenna gives us the best performance in GPS reception in the demanding environments of elite player performance analysis. The accuracy, reliability and robustness of their antenna in our harsh operating environments were key factors in choosing Taoglas."

The Apex utilizes multiple channels and synchronized mesh networking to deliver data streams from all the players on the field to the Apex Software for analysis. The Apex delivers GPS speed and positional data, heart rate variability, digital compass, gyroscopic and accelerometer data; transmitting over half a million numbers every minute during training and games for a squad of more than 30 players.

Highly accurate positioning is critical, and Taoglas was able to help STATSports deliver location accuracy within 1 meter. However, with that many antennas and transmissions in close proximity, interference can be an issue. Taoglas' solution includes a front-end SAW filter in front of the two-stage LNA to reduce out-of-band noise, such as signals from nearby cellular transceivers.

STATSports' proximity to Taoglas' Wexford, Ireland, headquarters and development labs means the teams can collaborate easily on new functionality as STATSports develops increasingly advanced performance tracking solutions.

"Having the best antennas in the industry can help STATSports collect the most accurate possible data on player performance," said Dermot O'Shea, co-CEO of Taoglas. "In devices that small and sensitive, antennas can be the most common point of failure in the communications chain. Taoglas has the expertise to deliver reliable antenna solutions that can excel even in the most challenging of situations."

About Taoglas

Taoglas provides advanced antenna and RF solutions to the world's leading wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) companies. With five world-class design, support and test centers in Ireland, Germany, Taiwan and the USA, Taoglas works with its customers to provide the best solution for their unique antenna and RF challenges, quickly and easily. In-house manufacturing in Taiwan and USA enable us to deliver the highest quality products. Our team of professionals live and breathe RF solutions, with expertise and experience across different wireless and IoT use cases, from LTE to GNSS, DSRC, and NFC and beyond to 5G. This expertise is proven in the huge number of success stories across a variety of applications, including Telematics, Automotive, Metering, Smart Grid, Wearables, Medical Devices, Remote Monitoring, and High-Speed Video Broadcasting. For more information, visit www.taoglas.com.

