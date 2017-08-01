sprite-preloader
01.08.2017
PR Newswire

Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) today launches the world's first Tri-band Mesh Radio

PINELLAS PARK, Florida, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) today launches the world's first Tri-band Mesh Radio. Covering the Federal L, S and C bands, the Tri-band Mesh is primarily targeted at Adaptive Central Receive (ACRX) applications and offers the class leading performance of DTC's fifth generation MiMo Mesh, which includes a new enhanced intelligent routing algorithm to further increase real-world throughput. The Tri-band Mesh Radio will also find favor with tactical customers who wish to choose the best possible operating frequency on a per-deployment basis.

Commenting on the launch, DTC Chief Executive Juan Navarro said, "In launching the Tri-band Mesh, DTC today reaffirms its commitment to the law enforcement market. The Tri-band capability is a genuine first and positions DTC as the natural choice for ACRX applications in the US and Worldwide."

CONTACT: James Gillespie, 1-727-471-6955, james.gillespie@domotactical.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/540657/DTC_Communications_Logo.jpg


© 2017 PR Newswire