Global Virtualized and Nonvirtualized Physical Servers Market 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Cisco Systems, Dell, HPE, IBM, Lenovo & VMWare

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Virtualized and Nonvirtualized Physical Servers Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global virtualized and nonvirtualized physical servers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Virtualized and Nonvirtualized Physical Servers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing popularity of OpenStack technology. OpenStack open source cloud computing platform is deployed in the form of IaaS model that helps organizations in managing data storage workloads (in the data centers). It helps in controlling large pool of storage, computing, and networking resources in the data center through OpenStack APIs.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increase in number of business operations. A substantial number of organizations adopt cloud-based services and big data analytics. In addition, digitalization has increased the number of business operations on servers with cross-platform support. Processor manufacturers, such as Intel, focus on increasing the efficiency of servers in a distributed computing environment. Enterprises focus on improving the efficiency of servers that are considered the underlying data center infrastructure. Virtualization techniques are used by these vendors to remain competitive in the market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the server management issues. Enterprises focus on acquiring the appropriate data center infrastructure to increase the operational efficiency. Dell, IBM, and HPE manufacture traditional enterprise data centers that operate 1,000 servers in data centers. The storage devices are interlinked with servers and communicate with each other over networks. Substituting a new server in place of a failed server might lead to storage compatibility issues. The data center environment is increasing in complexity on a yearly basis. The presence of numerous vendors increases the complexity of networking in data centers. Therefore, enterprises are focusing on enhancing flexibility in servers to improve performance. Ineffective server management issues will decrease the demand for servers in the market.

Key vendors



Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

IBM

Lenovo

VMWare



Other prominent vendors



StackVelocity

Citrix Systems

Fujitsu

Huawei Technologies

Inspur Technologies

MiTAC Holdings

NEC

Nutanix

Oracle

Quanta Computer

Sugon Information Industry

Super Micro Computer

Wiwynn



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Introduction



PART 04: Market landscape



PART 05: Market segmentation by product type



PART 06: Geographical segmentation



PART 07: Decision framework



PART 08: Drivers and challenges



PART 09: Market trends



PART 10: Vendor landscape



PART 11: Key vendor analysis



PART 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zcqh5p/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716