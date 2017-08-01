Yatra Online, Inc. to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 7, 2017

NEW DELHI and NEW YORK, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Yatra Online, Inc. ("Company") (NASDAQ: YTRA; OTCQX: YTROF), one of India's leading online travel agencies, today announced that it will report its unaudited fiscal first quarter 2018 results for the period ended June 30, 2017 before market opens in New York on August 7, 2017. The Company will post the release on its website in the Investor Relations section: https://ir.yatra.com/.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538225/Yatra_Logo.jpg )

The release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Company's senior management team on August 7, 2017 at 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (or 6:00 PM India Standard Time) to discuss the results.

Dial-in details for the live conference call:

US/International dial-in number: +1(719)325-2359

Conference ID: 5101136 (Callers should dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and provide the operator with the conference ID number)

Dial-in details for the replay: A telephone replay will be available for five days following the conclusion of the conference call.

US/International dial-in number: +1(719)457-0820

Conference ID: 5101136

This replay can also be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.yatra.com/.

About Yatra Online, Inc. and Yatra.com

Yatra Online, Inc. is the parent company of Yatra Online Private Limited ("Yatra" or "Yatra.com"), a leading online travel company.

Based in Gurgaon, India, Yatra is a one-stop-shop for all travel-related services. A brand that believes in 'Creating Happy Travellers,' Yatra provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facilities for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in-city activities, and inter-city and point-to-point cabs. As a leading consolidator of accommodation options, Yatra provides bookings for more than 64,500 hotels in India and more than 500,000 hotels around the world.

Customers can access Yatra in multiple ways: through a user-friendly website (http://www.yatra.com), mobile optimized WAP site and applications, a multilingual call center and a network of Holiday Lounges.

Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted Online Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times' Brand Equity Survey 2016, and won 'First Prize - Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' at the India Tourism Awards held in July 2016.

For further information, please contact:

Manish Hemrajani

Yatra Online, Inc.

VP, Head of Investor Relations

Manish.Hemrajani@yatra.com

+1-646-875-8380

