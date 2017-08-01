SANTA CLARA, Calif., 2017-08-01 14:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE: ticker 6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, announces the launch of pre-clinical models of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) to help inform decision making in pre-clinical drug development. These models mark the first of many the company plans to release as part of our commitment to serve autoimmune and inflammatory disease researchers.



CrownBio has developed mechanistically diverse models of RA and IBD to drive pre-clinical drug development. The models have been scientifically designed to evoke the similar clinical features observed in humans suffering from these conditions, making them ideal systems for pre-clinical researchers developing IBD and RA therapeutics.



The IBD models include, acute dextran sodium sulfate (DSS) challenge and T cell transfer models of IBD, develop symptoms indicative of IBD, including weight loss, colon shortening and an associated inflammation in the gut. While RA models include collagen-induced arthritis and collagen antibody-induced arthritis models that develop the clinical features of arthritis including swollen and inflamed joints.



"Millions of patients endure the pain and discomfort caused by RA and IBD," said Laurie Heilmann, SVP of Global Strategy, Marketing & Business Development. "Our team led by Joel Tocker, Head of Inflammation, has over 40 years of drug discovery experience in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases to help build ideal models that lead to therapeutic advancements."



"CrownBio is excited to expand the unique advantages of our scientific technology platform into autoimmune and inflammatory disease research," said Jean Pierre Wery, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to growing our therapeutic portfolio in this area and delivering valuable insights which drive new discoveries that bring drugs to market, achieving our mission of connecting science to patients."



About Crown Bioscience Inc.



Crown Bioscience is a global drug discovery and development solutions company providing translational platforms to advance oncology and metabolic disease research. With an extensive portfolio of relevant models and predictive tools, Crown Bioscience enables clients to deliver superior clinical candidates.



